5 Breakout NBA Players to Watch for Your Card Collection
The NBA is more talented than ever, and sports card collectors are closely watching for the next big names to add to their collections. Here are five players to keep an eye on this season.
5. LaMelo Ball
We'll keep LaMelo at the fifth spot rather than number one, solely because it’s hard to classify him as a breakout player when he’s already been an All-Star. That said, his points per game have surged from 24 to 31 - a jump that hasn’t gone unnoticed by collectors. The chart below illustrates how LaMelo’s card prices have trended upward over the past month.
4. Franz Wagner
Since Paolo Banchero was sidelined with his injury, Franz Wagner has stepped up in a big way. The young forward has been averaging over 25 points per game since Banchero’s injury on October 30. Collectors will be eager to see if Franz can sustain this level of performance when Banchero returns. His PSA 10 Rookie Silver Prizm remains highly affordable, with a recent sale at just $130 and a population of only 167
3. Gradey Dick
Any time a player's points per game increases by 10, it's worth taking a second look. Gradey Dick has made a massive leap this season, and collectors have been noticing. As the season goes on, they’ll be eager to see if he can maintain this level of play.
2. Jalen Williams
Jalen Williams continues to improve season after season, boasting career highs in points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks. The Thunder are looking at a promising season, and Jalen is a major reason why. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on.
1. Jared McCain
The odds-on Rookie of the Year favorite, Jared McCain, is averaging over 25 points per game over the past 8 games. While Jared doesn't have any of his flagship rookie cards out yet, collectors are anxiously awaiting their release due to his historic start. It's true that much of his production has come with the 76ers' star players sidelined, but any time a rookie averages the most points as a starter since Michael Jordan, it warrants attention.