5 Great Black Friday Deals On Sports Cards
Sports card collectors can find massive deals online starting this week at the start of the holiday shopping season.
Major card shops with a big online presence and major shopping platforms, such as eBay and Amazon, all have great deals on cards and collectable.
It's also worth a trip to your local card shop (you can look for one near you here) this coming weekend and throughout the holiday season.
Here are five places that are having deals starting this week:
The Pittsburgh-based card shop have slashed prices on both sports and non-sports cards. There is even a section on the site's homepage listing 50 items under $50.
Steel City is also donating a portion of its sales to charity this season.
The online seller, located in Buffalo, N.Y., has its own deals. Under the "holiday best deals" section, the site has cut prices on many sets past and present.
Dave & Adams has also opened a pop-up shop in New York City at the iconic Empire State Building for those in the area or visiting the Big Apple for the holidays.
The platform featuring millions of cards is always a great place to pick up cards. COMC, on its blog, said, "Black Friday marks our busiest season on COMC, with record numbers of buyers and sellers active on the COMC Marketplace. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop millions of discounted items and connect with eager buyers ready to purchase your inventory."
In addition, all items purchased with COMC store credit between Monday and Dec. 2 will get users $5 back for every $100 spent.
The online auction site has become a go-to place for sports cards for decades now. This holiday season is no different.
Coupons and gift cards give collectors the chance to save money on individual cards and sets for the remainder of the year. Individual sellers are also known to lower their prices or accept offers in order to stay competitive.
Baseball cards, both new sets and some older ones, can be had on Amazon.com. While prices are typically steeper on Amazon, the holidays are always a chance to get a deal. Unlike the others on this list, look for deals on social media from sellers advertising holiday deals.
Again, gift cards are the key here starting now and throughout the holiday season.