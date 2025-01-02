5 Sets Card Collectors Can't Wait To Rip In 2025
The start of 2025 means collectors have plenty of new products to chase.
In fact, the first three months of the new year promises to be a great time for collectors to rip some of their favorite hobby products in search of top rookies, inserts, numbered cards and autographs.
Here are five sets card collectors can't wait to get their hands on in 2025:
2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball
The 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball set kicks off a new card year with a checklist that's sure to includes the standard base set and lots of inserts, parallels, autographs and memorabilia cards.
The flagship set has become a must-rip on the day in comes out and gets baseball fans in the mood for Opening Day. While Topps has yet to announce a release date or checklist, expect boxes to hit shelves sometime in mid-February.
2024-25 Panini Hoops Basketball
The 2024-25 Panini NBA Hoops set marks the unofficial start of a new basketball card season, which means a new rookie class to chase. The base set keeps things, as always, simple. In addition to the usual stars, the checklist includes 50 rookies from last year's draft. It means that these are the first pack-pulled NBA cards for rookies like Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Reed Sheppard.
There are also lots of parallels, including Artist Proof Black, Dragon Year and Premium Prizms Gold Vinyl, which adds chrome cards to the set. The release date is set for Jan. 17.
2024 Panini Donruss Football
Just in time for the Super Bowl, Donruss Football is set to be released on Jan. 15. This Panini product, like its NBA counterpart, is one of the NFL's flagship releases for this current season.
The massive 400-card base set -- a mix of past NFL stars and current players -- features the much-loved Rated Rookies subset highlighted by 100 first-year players. There are also lots of inserts to collect, including a new set of Downtown cards
2024-25 Upper Deck Hockey Series 2
Another 250 base cards are added to Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey that came out this past October. This brings the total number of base cards to 500.
Two hundred of these base cards are returning NHL players. The remaining 50 are rookies featured in the short-printed Young Guns cards. Series 2, slated to be released on March 26, also featured lots of inserts and more Young Guns Renewed cards.
2024-25 Donruss Soccer
Like in years past, Donruss Soccer and its 200-card base set takes an international approach to its checklist with male and female players from across the globe. Like any set under the Donruss banner, Rated Rookies are something collectors will be looking to speculate on.
Hobby boxes (scheduled to be released Jan. 24) feature one autograph card and one relic. These take a jumbo pack configuration, which means a handful of parallels and inserts in every 30-card fat pack. Perhaps even more popular than any type of card one can pull from this set are Kaboom! cards. They are typically case hits and can be found in Gold (#/10) and Black (#1/1) parallels.