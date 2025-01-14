Apparently MF Doom has Baseball Cards
Earlier today while checking social media I came across a post on the Sport Card Nonsense Facebook page about a rapper that I'm a fan off that caught my attention. Apparently MF Doom, rap's most famous supervillain, has baseball cards. For those unfamiliar, MF Doom was a major figure and star of the underground rap world of the late 90s-2000s. Born Dumile Daniel Thompson in London, Doom was raised in New York City where he was part of the group KMD. After the group disbanded Thompson returned to rap wearing a metal mask based off of the Marvel character Dr. Doom. He adopted the name MF Doom and became “rap's greatest supervillain “ . Dr. Doom was used on the cover art for his first album aptly titled Doom’s Day. A true performance artist, he would even go so far as to hire other people to wear his metal mask pretending to be him to fake out fans at his concerts. Some fans were put off by the fake out but as a fan of good wrestling heels I loved that move. Not a household name, Doom's talent and performances earned him the moniker of your favorite rapper's favorite rapper.
There are two versions of MF Doom baseball cards. Both versions of the card are stylized like current Topps Heritage cards. One card shows Doom wearing his trademark Mast swinging a bat in what looks like an Oakland A’s card. The card is in full color. The other card shows Doom again wearing his mask but with a bat over his shoulder. The image is black and white. I particularly like the touch of listing his position as MC/PR and MC/ Producers. Not affiliated with any trading card company the cards are fan art and made by UK based company Sober. Currently they’re available through the Hip Hop Museum. The black and white card is selling for $20 while the color action card sells for $35.
As a fan of Doom and baseball I can say that I get a kick out of these cards. They may not be intrinsically valuable but have more value from a sentimental standpoint and I think fans of his will enjoy them. MF Doom was a unique character in rap and I think these cards capture that uniqueness. Sadly MF Doom passed away in late 2020 however his legacy lives on in his music. If you're a fan of hip hop I highly recommend checking out some of his music.