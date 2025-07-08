Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Boston Red Sox are two games above .500 but are still on the outside looking in for the AL Wild Card picture and are 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East. That means they need to string together some wins in a hurry, and their active four-game win streak is a good start.
They can build on that streak tonight when they host the worst team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's game.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+120)
- Red Sox -1.5 (-145)
Moneyline
- Rockies +220
- Red Sox -275
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Rockies vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland, LHP (1-9, 5.49 ERA)
- Boston: Brayan Bello, RHP (4-3, 3.42 ERA)
Rockies vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Rockies.TV
- Rockies Record: 21-70
- Red Sox Record: 47-45
Rockies vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trevor Story OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm backing Trevor Story to have a big game:
Trevor Story has posted better numbers this season when facing left-handed pitchers. His batting average improves from .241 against righties to .273 against lefties. Tonight, he and the Red Sox are set to take on a left-handed starter in Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies. Freeland has a 5.49 ERA and a 1.578 WHIP on the season, so any batter who has good numbers against lefties should be set to have a strong performance tonight.
At plus-money, let's see if Story can record at least two bases tonight.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting a side in this one, I'm going to go for a bit more of a niche bet and target the OVER 5.5 on the Red Sox team total at 5.5.
You might think Freeland's poor ERA is a result of having to pitch at Coors Field at home, but his road ERA of 4.50 is still nothing to write home about. He has a tough matchup ahead of him tonight as he has to take on a Red Sox team that ranks second in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers at .806.
The Red Sox offense has also been hot of late, ranking fourth in OPS over the past 30 days.
All signs point to them being able to put up plenty of runs tonight.
Pick: Red Sox Team Total OVER 5.5 (+105) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
