Babe Ruth: His 1926 World Series Glove & Our Chance To Preserve History
In an effort to preserve of the most cherised pieces of Major League Baseball history, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is calling on fans to play a key role and help in its efforts to restore Babe Ruth's 1926 World Series game-worn glove.
As a lifelong baseball fan, a native New Yorker, and a collector of pre-World War II memorabilia, Babe Ruth is more than just a name to me, he’s the heart and soul of baseball’s golden era. The man was larger than life, not just through his statistics but in the way he captured the imagination of an entire nation.
From the Bronx to ballparks across the country, the Babe was more than a slugger; he was a symbol of the roaring '20s, the American dream, and the raw power of human achievement. Now, we, as fans of the game, have a chance to honor his legacy by restoring an extraordinary piece of baseball history: Babe Ruth’s game worn glove from the 1926 World Series.
That’s right, this is the exact glove Babe Ruth worn during the 1926 World Series at 31 years old, when he was both the Yankees’ offensive powerhouse and a defensive staple in left and right field.
During that series, he hit a cool .300, belted four home runs, and racked up 11 walks, leading the Yankees with his patience at the plate. Yet, it’s this glove, the leather extension of his historic hands, that carried him through the ups and downs of that seven-game battle against the St. Louis Cardinals. A loss, sure, but one steeped in both drama and the lore of American Baseball.
Preserving this glove is more than a project, it’s a responsibility. As collectors, we know the value of tangible connections to the past. Holding a piece of history, whether it’s a vintage baseball card or a 1926 World Series relic, bridges generations. It brings the past alive. And Babe Ruth? He’s the bridge that keeps us connected to baseball’s roots, a time when the game was pure and players like Ruth weren’t just athletes but icons.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is calling on us to step up. The $3,000 restoration cost is a small price to ensure future generations feel the same awe we do when they see the Bambino’s glove. Think about it: that leather that not only touched but made history. It held pop flies and ground balls hit by some of the greatest legends of that time period. To let it fade would be unthinkable.
So how can we get involved? For more information and to make a donation toward the Hall of Fame’s efforts – fans of the game and collectors of the game can donate here: Our Museum in Action – Babe Ruth 1926 World Series Glove.
As New Yorkers, as fans, as guardians of the game’s legacy, let’s rally around the Hall of Fame and help them out. Let’s preserve this piece of Babe Ruth for our children and their children. Because some legends don’t just live in memory, they live in the leather of an old, weathered glove. Step up to the plate, and let’s make this happen!