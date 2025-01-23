Collectibles On SI

Ben Shelton's Next Big Chance on the Court and in The Hobby

American tennis phenom Ben Shelton made waves with a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023. While last season was not quite the breakthrough fans and collectors had hoped, Shelton once again returns to the Grand Slam semi-final stage in the Australian Open. Is his star on the rise again?

Michael Terry

Jan 22, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Ben Shelton of United States of America celebrates during his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the quarterfinals of the men's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Ben Shelton, the 22-year old talented, hard-serving American tennis player launched himself onto the world stage in 2023, with a surprise run to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open. For an American tennis program that is still without a major title since Andy Roddick's win at Flushing Meadows in 2003, Shelton represented a chance to help the country re-emerge as a force on the world stage.

In the aftermath of his U.S. Open success, Shelton became a major centerpiece in tennis releases, including 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis, which featured an array of Shelton rookie cards. In his follow-up season, Shelton failed to go beyond the fourth round in any of the Grand Slam events. But, judging from his success so far Down Under, Shelton looks to be ascending once more.

2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Sapphire Ben Shelton Rookie Auto Purple /10 / Cardladder

Shelton's card market is responding in similar fashion. There's been something of a run on Shelton cards as this year's first Grand Slam event has unfolded, including a pair of $2000 sales for Chrome Tennis Auto cards on January 16th. Since then, Shelton cards have been picked off left, right and center.

Ben Shelton 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Red Refractor Aces Rookie Auto /5 / Cardladder

While the market is adjusting and starting to give Shelton his flowers, there's likely still room for growth. The University of Florida product will square off with World Number One Jannik Sinner next, and a potential Grand Slam final appearance against GOAT Novak Djokovic would have more eyes on Shelton than ever before.

If Shelton can pull it off, and take down the top-ranked player in the world followed by the legendary Djokovic, it would be a historic moment for an American tennis program that itself, is having a moment. The chance for superstardom is Shelton's for the taking. If he can get it done this weekend, his future will be that much brighter.

Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

