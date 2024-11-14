Bobby Witt Jr. uses Baseball Cards for Wedding Invites
As a professional athlete and avid collector, there may be no better way to invite your co-workers to be groomsmen in your wedding than custom cards. That is exactly what Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. decided to do when asking teammate MJ Melendez to be a groomsman for his pending nuptials.
On October 29th, card shop Pullwax shared a video of Melendez revealing the card encased in a PSA 10 slab. The certification number shows there is a population of two and that the card is a "Topps Bobby Witt Jr. Groomsman Card." The card features a photo of the two players from a celebration pose at a game in 2022.
The card had a special message on the back as well:
“I couldn’t think of a better way to send groomsman invitations than by using custom baseball cards. It would be an honor for you to be by my side on my wedding day. It wouldn’t feel right without you there. Consider this the official invite!”- B Witter
Earlier this week, one month ahead of his wedding, the 24-year-old was announced the winner of his first Silver Slugger Award.