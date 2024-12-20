Bronx Bound: Cody Bellinger Joins the Yankees and Sparks a Hobby Revival
In a blockbuster move this offseason, the New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger, the 2019 National League MVP and former player for both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-handed slugger, who has had a recent resurgence in his career, joins an already star-studded lineup featuring Aaron Judge and rising star Anthony Volpe.
According to MLB.com, "Bellinger has been on the Bombers’ radar for years, but their efforts to acquire the 29-year-old intensified following Juan Soto’s decision to cross borough lines and join the Mets ahead of the recent Winter Meetings".
With that said, I think that this acquisition not only bolsters the Yankees’ championship aspirations but could also reignite interest in Bellinger’s sports cards, particularly some his key rookie cards.
Cody Bellinger burst onto the MLB scene in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning National League Rookie of the Year honors after smashing 39 home runs and driving in 97 runs. His career hit a high point in 2019 when he earned MVP honors, posting a .305 batting average, 47 home runs, and 115 RBIs.
However, the years following were turbulent as injuries and slumps led to declining production. After leaving the Dodgers, Bellinger found his swing again with the Chicago Cubs in 2023, hitting .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. This comeback season caught the attention of Yankees GM Brian Cashman, who sees Bellinger as a key piece for a Yankees lineup in desperate need of left-handed power.
The Yankees now boast a formidable lineup featuring Aaron Judge, who belted 62 home runs in 2022, and Anthony Volpe, who is rapidly developing into a franchise cornerstone. Adding Bellinger not only deepens the Yankees’ batting order but also provides a left-handed power hitter capable of thriving in Yankee Stadium’s short right field. However, and from a defensive perspective, Bellinger’s versatility is an asset on a totally different level. He’s a two-time Gold Glove winner in center field and has experience at first base, giving Yankees manager Aaron Boone flexibility when constructing lineups.
The combination of Judge, Volpe, and Bellinger could be the spark the Yankees need to end their championship drought.
With his move to the Yankees, collectors are now eyeing Cody Bellinger’s rookie cards with renewed interest. His key rookie cards, including the 2017 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto (RPA), are particularly coveted. These cards, featuring an on-card autograph and a game-worn patch, are seen as one of the most premium collectibles from his rookie year.
Other notable cards include his 2017 Topps Chrome Rookie Auto X-Fractor Variation and the 2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie Card, both of which have been staples in the hobby. The Yankees’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in sports, and their players often command a premium in the collectibles market.
Cody Bellinger’s move to the New York Yankees signals a fresh chapter in his career and an even more exciting one for Yankees fans and collectors alike. With a rejuvenated swing, a potent lineup surrounding him, and the spotlight of playing in the heart of New York City, Bellinger could cement his legacy and reignite his hobby relevance. If Bellinger performs well in the Bronx, his early cards could see a significant spike in value. Collectors and investors should pay attention to his early performance with the Yankees, as success in pinstripes has historically elevated player card values.
Only time will tell if Bellinger can help lead the Yankees to greater glory, but one thing is for sure: the buzz around his name, and his cards, is certainly heating up.