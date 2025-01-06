Buy, Sell, Hold: 3 NFL Cards That Highlight The Playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and card collectors are excited about what lies ahead.
The league officially wrapped up its regular season on Sunday night with theDetroit Lions' 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings. That gave the Lions the top seed in the NFC.
Over in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs earned the top seed in the AFC as they attempt to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Here are three players to buy, sell and hold during the playoffs:
Buy: Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders quarterback is among the hottest rookies to emerge this season. Since the football card hobby is driven primarily by quarterbacks, Daniels is someone collectors can continue to speculate on this winter.
Daniels was pulled at halftime of Washington’s regular-season finale at the Dallas Cowboys, with the Commanders locked into the playoffs. What Daniels does next will affect his values, although there's plenrty of room for further growth given that it's just his first year.
Daniels cards have steadily risen in value over the past four weeks. His 2024 Prizm base rookie card, for example, can be had for $30 raw, up 35% since last month, according to eBay sales.
That means this card is still affordable and the opportunity to get it graded will only help push values up. No PSA 10 versions have yet been sold at auction.
Sell: Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills look grteat once again with Josh Allen leading the way. The Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs before facing the New England Patriots in Week 18.
Allen may be playing the best football of his seven-year career, but does anyone other than Bills fans think this team can win the Super Bowl? Not liklely should the Chiefs still be in the hunt on the AFC side of the bracket.
That's the reason why Allen is a sell. His 2018 Donruss Rated Rookie Optic base card goes for $400 in a PSA 10, according to eBay. That's a 23% jump compared to just a month ago. Should the Bills be eliminated early, his price will only drop.
Hold: Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback out there as he tries to cement his legacy on the Mount Rushmore on the greatest signal-caller's in NFL history.
The tw-time NFL MVP has been dealing with an ankle sprain he picked up in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Despite that injury, Mahomes played the next two games to help the Chiefs lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
If you're lucky enough to have pulled or purchased any Mahomes first-year card, it may be best to hang on to it. His 2017 Panini base rookie card is currently going for $525 in a PSA 10 holder, according to eBay sales over the past month.
That's a 27% increase from just a month ago, meaning that Mahomes values will only continue to rise should the Chiefs lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy one more time.