Caitlin Clark Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
Women's hoops star Caitlin Clark had some of the hottest rookie cards on the market in 2024.
That trend has continued into this year as Clark prepares for her second WNBA season this spring. While her rookie cards have skyrocketed in value, there are some affordable options for collectors looking to add Clark to their collections.
The key to cheaper Clark rookies is willing to buy them raw -- versions in high grades sell for more -- and in a variety of sets. Also, numbered parallels and autographed cards are worth considerably more.
The best option are Clark's Panini Instant cards that came out last year. Those cards were printed on demand and not included in any packs. For that reason, they tend to be much cheaper in price.
In some cases, they can be had for as little as $5 on either eBay or at your local card show. Some of these cards have also seen a dip since this is the WNBA offseason. The 2025 regular season begins May 16.
Another option if pack-pulled cards is your thing are Clark's base rookies from the new Panini Monopoly Prizm WNBA set.
The card has been selling for around $10 on the secondary market, but can, in some cases, be had for just $5.