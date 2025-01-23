Collectibles On SI

Caitlin Clark Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5

The women's basketball star has some affordable rookies to be had.

Clemente Lisi

Caitlin Clark Panini Instant card
Caitlin Clark Panini Instant card / Panini America

Women's hoops star Caitlin Clark had some of the hottest rookie cards on the market in 2024.

That trend has continued into this year as Clark prepares for her second WNBA season this spring. While her rookie cards have skyrocketed in value, there are some affordable options for collectors looking to add Clark to their collections.

The key to cheaper Clark rookies is willing to buy them raw -- versions in high grades sell for more -- and in a variety of sets. Also, numbered parallels and autographed cards are worth considerably more.

The best option are Clark's Panini Instant cards that came out last year. Those cards were printed on demand and not included in any packs. For that reason, they tend to be much cheaper in price.

Panini made plenty of Caitlin Clark rookie cards in 2024
Panini printed plenty of Caitlin Clark rookie cards in 2024 / Panini America

In some cases, they can be had for as little as $5 on either eBay or at your local card show. Some of these cards have also seen a dip since this is the WNBA offseason. The 2025 regular season begins May 16.

Clark’s exceptional skills on the court are a product of her unique combination of talent and work. One of her most impressive attributes is her scoring ability, particularly from long range. Clark is known for her deep three-pointers, often hitting shots well beyond the arc.

Another option if pack-pulled cards is your thing are Clark's base rookies from the new Panini Monopoly Prizm WNBA set.

Clark's 2024 Panini Monopoly Prizm rookie card
Caitlin Clark's 2024 Panini Monopoly Prizm rookie card / Panini America

The card has been selling for around $10 on the secondary market, but can, in some cases, be had for just $5.

