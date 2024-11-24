Collecting at 35,000 ft: An airborne set to chase during holiday travel
The holidays are here and millions (an estimated 115 million) of travelers will be flying to visit family and loved ones. While making the slog through TSA, customs, or worse… the lost baggage desk - at least now we can find a small bit of hobby joy in the travel. Shiny, fun collectable cards of the airliner that you’re traveling on.
Travelers flying Delta Airlines over the next few weeks to see loved ones or for vacation have the ability to get in on the action. The set (now in it’s 6th series) contains interesting stats and “fun facts” about the fleet of airliners that Delta utilizes. Did you know that ”the Airbus A220-100 has the cargo capacity to transport the weight of two fully grown orcas - approximately 36,000 lbs”. Now you do.
While the program has been around for quite some time, it’s recent popularity has been driven by creators on social media sharing their experiences gathering the trading cards.
A partial checklist of these different series and cards, and other airliners that have participated, can be found at Wood by Wright.
In true hobby fashion you can even find limited edition cards that highlight events and are only available for a short time. Like a Team USA card from the Summer Olympics in Paris this year.
How do you get your hands on these cards? It’s easy! Just ask the flight crew on your next trip.
Happy holidays and safe travels!