Connor Bedard Rookie Cards You Can Buy For Under $5

Collecting the NHL's biggest young star can be for everyone.

Oct 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) reacts to a goal by center Ryan Donato (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the PPG Paints Arena. Beard assisted on the goal to record his first NHL point in his league debut. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard sent collectors into a frenzy for much of last year with his Young Guns card.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, has been called a once-in-a-generation talent. At the same time, his rookie cards soared in value. Bedard's base Young Guns card rose to nearly $1,200 last March when it was released as part as Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey.

Within months, the price dropped and eventually settled into the $300 to $500 range. In the process, Bedard was awarded the Calder trophy as the NHL's top rookie last season.

The hype around Bedard has kept his rookie year cards out of reach for most collectors. Nonetheless, there are plenty of option for those looking to add a Bedard first year card to their collection.

A look at eBay listings reveals that there are plenty of cheaper options. Some of them are even as cheap as $5.

You won't score a his Young Guns card for that little, but there are plenty of other Upper Deck-isused rookie cards featuring Bedard to be had.

The Connor Bedard Collection
The Connor Bedard Collection was released by Upper Deck in 2024 / Upper Deck

Some of them include cards from the Connor Bedard Collection, a 25-card base set featuring new and exciting cards commemorating his top moments throughout his rookie season. The base cards from that set are selling for less than $5.

Bedard's special National Hockey Card Day card
Connor Bedard's special National Hockey Card Day card / Upper Deck

Last year, Upper Deck also released a special 2024 National Hockey Card Day set that featured new Bedard rookie cards. And yes, the cards are going for $5 or less.

Bedard was featured on several Topps Now stickers
Connor Bedard was featured on several Topps Now stickers / Topps

Finally, if stickers are more your thing then there's always the Topps Now option. Those stickers are selling for -- you guessed it -- under $5.

Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

