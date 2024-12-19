Did You Know Santa Claus Was a Football Head Coach?
Santa Claus (aka Saint Nicholas, Father Christmas, Kris Kringle) has been known to live in the North Pole, and deliver presents to all the boys and girls across the globe on Christmas eve. Jumping on his sleigh with his magical reindeers in front, he would trek through any and all conditions that one night. His primary goal was make sure all the kids wake up with a beautiful smile on their face.
But did you know, he was a head coach? Ok maybe not, but that is what his Pro Set card says.
Pro Set debuted back in 1989, and while produced an exuberant amount of cards, they were a trailblazer in some regards.
Throughout the years, they produced some of the (while dull in todays standards) more exciting and unique cards. Above and beyond the regular players, you could grab yourself a TV broadcaster, the commissioner of the NFL, a Payne Stewart golf card, or even a super hero named SUPERPRO.
However, to this day, the one person that puts a smile even on a grown man or woman, is the Santa Claus card. In 1990, Pro Set started inserting Santa into regular packs, and if you were lucky enough, you could find card #1990.
This action card shows Santa wearing his Pro Set hat, placing cards on the tree. If you have really good eyes, you can see Joe Montana front and center in his other hand. Presents are scattered underneath the tree, with a nice blue binder, just full of cards.
If you look closely at the picture behind Santa Claus, the elf is the founder of Pro Set, Ludwell Denny. After indulging on what the front of the card has to offer, flip it over. On the back is a parody of the poem “The Night Before Christmas”.
This is such a great card and can be enjoyed by even those that are not in the hobby. Scanning through Ebay, this card can be had for literally a few dollars. Even a PSA 9, which is a beautiful card runs for about $50.
Almost 35 years later, this junk wax era card is still a hit.