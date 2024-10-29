Dodgers Beating The Yankees (Even With Cards)
The Los Angeles Dodgers are steamrolling the New York Yankees in the World Series -- and when it comes to cards of their biggest stars getting graded by collectors.
Data released by PSA reveals that several Dodgers stars, led by Shohei Ohtani, are getting their cards graded at higher levels this year.
The list is led by Ohtani, who is the most-collected baseball player of the year, according to the grading company.
PSA said he is also the fourth most-collected athlete across all sports on PSA in 2024 and the fifth all-time collected athlete.
Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to enter the 50/50 club this season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. The Dodgers currently lead the Yankees 3-0 in the World Series and can clinch the title on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
PSA said 111,981 Ohtani cards were graded so far this year, with his most-popular being his 2018 Bowman rookie card.
Ohtani was followed by Japanese rookie ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had 13,072 cards graded. His 2024 Bowman rookie card is his most-graded card this year.
In third for the Dodgers is Mookie Betts. The former Boston Red Sox slugger, who haas already won the World Series twice, had 8,055 cards graded, according to PSA, with his 2014 Topps Update rookie card leading the list.
The Yankees top player, in terms of graded cards, is Aaron Judge, who has 30,554 graded specimens. The one collectors have looked to slab most is Judge's 2017 Topps rookie card. He is followed by Jasson Dominguez (19,752 cards graded) and Anthony Volpe (16,683 cards graded).
Overall, PSA has graded 400,000 more baseball cards in 2024 compared to last year, much of it a result of Ohtani's feats.