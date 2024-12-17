Dominique Curry Q&A: From Small School to Screaming NFL Fans, Collecting Jerry Rice, Signing Rookie Cards
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native Dominique Curry was a multi-sport star at George Washington High in Philadelphia, where he played basketball, football, and ran track.
The all around athlete attended Cheyney University, where he caught over 100 passes for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a three time All-PSAC East selection and was also named the PSAC East Rookie of the Year in 2006.
He also starred on the hardwood at Cheyney, becoming a 1,000 point scorer and grabbing over 600 rebounds during his career.
After impressing Rams scouts at the team's rookie minicamp, he was one of a select few rooks chosen to become a part of the team's 53 man roster, and in his limited action, made an impact for the team.
A season ending ACL injury derailed his career in 2010. Curry was eventually signed by the Detroit Lions and then the Carolina Panthers before moving to the Arena Football League and playing for the San Jose SaberCats and the Philadelphia Soul.
During his time in the Arena League, he caught 50 balls for over 500 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for five more scores and registering 21 total tackles.
Curry is now a coach and mentor. He serves as the assistant wider receiver coach for Saint Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, and is the Director of Membership, Engagement and Communication for the NFL Alumni Association.
In our newest interview, we talk to Curry about signing autographs at Rams camp, the dream come true of seeing himself on trading cards for the first time and fanning out watching Randy Moss from the opposing sidelines.
Tony Reid- Whether it happened at George Washington High School, the University of California (PA) or when you made it to the NFL with the Rams, when was the first time a fan approached you for an autograph?
Dominique Curry-It happened when I was with the Rams. After our first minicamp practice, just walking back to the locker room there were a bunch of men, women and children and everybody that you can think of screaming your name, asking for an autograph. That was something I wasn’t used to. I went to a small school and we were all close knit. To have someone scream my name or jersey number for an autograph was amazing to me.
TR- You have had 36 trading cards produced over the years including a number of rookie cards in 2010. You had some nice higher end cards in Playoff Contenders and National Treasures, among others. When did you see yourself on a card for the first time and what was the trading cards process like for you?
DC-It was a surreal moment. Just from the beginning where they mailed me these small inserts where I had to individually sign each one and, at first, I didn’t see the bigger picture of that process. For me, it was annoying. I have to sign thousands of these things. They were small. I didn’t want to say I was wasting my time but my hand hurt. I actually had someone from back home find one of my cards in a card stack. They called me and they were excited. That hyped me up. Panini sent me one of each of my cards. Man, it was a dream come true. I am where I was trying to be since elementary school.
TR-Did you collect sports cards as a kid? What players inspired you growing up?
DC-I did collect cards. I still have my binder from when I was collecting. I need to go through and see what cards I have. As far as basketball, I had to rock the Jordan’s, the Kobe’s, the Barkley’s, I even had the David Robinson’s when they came out. As far as football I always looked up to Jerry Rice. He is the G.O.A.T. By me being a bigger receiver I had T.O. on my wall. I had Randy Moss and Cris Carter on my wall. I was an Eagles fan so I had Donovan McNabb, Freddie Mitchell and Brian Westbrook all on my wall. I looked to T.O. and Jerry Rice for inspiration. I looked at Jerry Rice because of his work ethic and I looked at T.O. for how much tenacity and emotion he played with as well as his size and speed for that size along with the athletic ability he brought to the game.
TR-If you could go back to your playing days and stop an opponent after the game for a jersey swap, who would you stop and why?
DC-Randy Moss. I played against him when he was with the Patriots. Just to see how electrifying he was in person, from the sideline, I had to make sure I wasn’t fanning too much. Donovan McNabb and T.O. would be two other choices. Then a couple of guys I went to high school with like Jameel McClain when he played with the Ravens, Curtis Brinkley when he was with the Chargers, Jahri Evans when he was with the Saints. There are a few guys I would like to go back in time and do jersey swaps with.
Tony Reid-The back of your 2010 Panini Certified RC card says 'The receiver was invited to participate in Rams minicamp for 67 rookies and was one of just four players to survive the cut.' Looking back now, what was that experience like for you?
Dominique Curry-At the time when I got the phone call to come to camp, I was working at LA Fitness in New Jersey. Nolan Cromwell, the wide receivers coach, called me. We had a conversation. He asked if I wanted to come out for a tryout and I said yes. Over the phone he gave me 15 offensive plays that I needed to write down, draw up and memorize because day one, the first practice that was what we were going to go over. My first day was a little rough because the speed of the game, the timing of the quarterbacks and coming from a small school, it’s something I wasn’t used to. After that first practice he pulled me aside and said if they didn’t think I was good enough they wouldn’t have even wasted their time or money to invite me out there. He said he understood I was from a small school but that I would play with those guys. After that conversation I took off. I wasn’t looking that those guys like they are from the Power 5 or they went to Alabama. It was mano y mano and I was going to make sure I was the better athlete. The last day of the rookie minicamp, before they even announced who was going to make it to training camp, they came up to me and shook my hand and said I opened a lot of eyes and congratulations. It dint set in. I said thank you and after it was over they said they wanted me upstairs to sign a contract.
TR- The back of your 2010 Panini Gridiron Gear card states "Curry had to endure every player's worst nightmare when he suffered a season-ending injury in week 3 versus the Redskins. He had overcome the odds and made the Rams as an undrafted free agent only to hit a road block with a torn ACL. Earlier in the game, Curry broke through the line and blocked a punt." You were making an impact in very limited time. How bittersweet was that?
DC- It was very bittersweet because that was the second game I was dressed for during my rookie season. What I didn’t know at the time was that even though you are on the 52 man roster, they only dress 49 players. The first game of the season was against the Cardinals and I didn’t dress. We had an injury and they needed me to step up and dress against Oakland and then it was the Redskins. Leading up to the injury that week of practice was really hard for me. I had to do offensive reps. I had to do special teams reps and I also had to do scout team reps. I didn’t get time to let my body rest and heal properly. By me going to a small school we didn’t have the technology and the training on how to really take care of our bodies. I went into the game, the first game where I got into the offense with the starts. I had a red zone package which was ridiculous to me because it went from, OK, I wasn’t going to catch the ball to now I have a red zone package because of how hard I practiced. I blocked a punt and the next thing you know I was running downfield untouched and I went to make a move and I tore my ACL. A bunch of highs and lows.
TR-If we could flip over one of your cards and you could be the author of what was written on it, what would you want the world to know about your time in football?
DC-That’s a good question. I would want them to know I attended Cheyney University. On my card, they only state that I went to California University. I endured a lot of turmoil up there. If you look at the stats, I only had four catches that year. What made me get on the radar and what gave me an opportunity to make it to the NFL was my three years playing at Cheyney University. I was a little upset that the school wasn’t listed on my cards but that is something I would want people to know.