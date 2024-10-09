Everything You Need to Know About 2024-25 Tim Hortons Hockey Cards
How about some coffee with your hockey cards?
Upper Deck and Tim Hortons, the Canadian-based donut chain, have teamed up for a 10th year to sell the popular food-issue release with a focus on hockey's biggest stars.
Available at restaurants across Canada starting on Oct. 7, the checklist includes a mix of base cards and inserts. The chase for autographs also returns this fall, although those are tough to pull.
The base set includes 120 cards, highlighted by the NHL's biggest stars. The cards also feature a 10th anniversary logo.
In keeping with tradition, the first card features 1960s NHL star Tim Horton, followed by players such as Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor Bedard.
Each pack, which comes with three cards, also contain an insert, including Frozen Hotshots (1 in 3 packs), True North Future (1 in 4 packs), Pure Gold (1 in 7 packs) and Above the Ice (1 in 8 packs). Autographs, known as NHL Signatures, are available in 1 of 7,200 packs.
Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, grabs the spotlight in this season's set. The Pittsburgh Penguins star gets his own Retrospective Set (1 in 24 packs) that looks back at key moments throughout his career.
A binder is also available for those who want to collect the entire base set. it should be noted that these cards, especially the base, are not at all rare. Upper Deck said it has produced at least 12,989,600 packs this year.
Packs sell for $1.49 in Canadian dollars ($1.09 in U.S. money) for every drink purchased. Collectors can buy packs without a drink for $1.99 ($1.46 in U.S. money).
The packs are only available for purchase at Tim Hortons locations, but only in Canada. U.S. collectors will either have to take the trip north or look on eBay.