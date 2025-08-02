Griffey, Bonds, Jeter, and Some of the Greatest Upper Deck Cards Ever Made
The period between the baseball strike of 1994-1995 and the McGwire/Sosa home run race of 1998 might as well be known as the Hobby's Dark Ages. With enthusiasm for baseball itself at an all-time low, how could the Hobby itself not suffer? Oh, and it sure didn't help that the cards collectors had bought up by the boxload in the late 1980s and early 1990s were now considered "Junk Wax," with rock-bottom prices to match the nickname.
As a result, a number of terrific baseball card releases from this period remain overlooked by collectors even to this day. One such issue is the V.J. Lovero Showcase, an ultra-cool 19-card insert set that was included in packs of 1996 Upper Deck Baseball, Series Two.
"And just who or what is V.J. Lovero," you might ask? Fair enough. But even if you don't know his name, you know his work. After all, it was V.J. Lovero who took the photo that appears on the most famous Upper Deck baseball card of all time, the 1989 Ken Griffey, Jr.
Not surprisingly, the checklist is a who's who of the game's biggest stars of the mid-1990s, Hall of Famers and otherwise. The set also includes several outstanding cameos, such as this gem pairing the game's two greatest second-generation superstars.
Plus, where else are you going to find a card of the Big Unit, Randy Johnson, playing drums? As an added bonus, flip the card over to see Johnson as a conehead. Seriously.
Of course, the set included more serious shots as well, such as this gem of Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
There is also some phenomenal action photography, with Lovero's shot of Japanese ace Hideo Nomo leading the way.
Collectors today may look at these images and place them on par with or barely above the cards they pull from packs of modern Stadium Club. However, there's a key difference. While Topps draws its Stadium Club images from the Getty Archives, which currently houses more than a million baseball photographs to choose from, this Upper Deck insert set reflects the work of a single photographer working with camera that today would be roughly three decades old.
Whatever bitter memories fans and collectors may have of the cancelled World Series, the All-Star Game tie by fiat, or even the PED Era that arguably saved the game, the V.J. Lovero Showcase is a highly affordable and remarkably attractive set that demonstrates not only the versatility and creativity of Lovero behind the lens but also the beauty and majesty of America's National Pastime, whether in sickness or in health.