Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Lightning-Ducks, Wild-Sharks, Jets-Red Wings)
The NHL has 10 games spread throughout the day on New Year’s Eve.
The Washington Capitals host the New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. et to open the slate, there are a few late afternoon games, and then the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers host the final two games at 9:30 p.m.
I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite on New Year’s Eve.
Let’s keep our winning ways going as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 31.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tampa Bay Lightning (-142) at Anaheim Ducks
- Minnesota Wild -1.5 (+145) at San Jose Sharks
- Detroit Red Wings (-130) vs. Winnipeg Jets
Tampa Bay Lightning (-142) at Anaheim Ducks
The Lightning head out west for a California road trip starting in Anaheim on Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay has won four games in a row, including a 5-4 shootout victory in the second half of a back-to-back with travel against the Canadiens.
On the flip side, the Ducks are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Sharks, and have been outscored 14-6 during their current three-game skid. They’ve now lost seven of their last nine games with a goal differential of 23-39.
While the young Ducks team is fading, the Bolts have continued to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the East. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been tremendous in net, helping Tampa Bay to wins in six of its last nine and a 13-6-1 record since November 18.
Finally, the Lightning have been a strong road team this season at 11-4-3 as opposed to 11-9-0 at home. They should have no problem going into Anaheim and getting the win.
Minnesota Wild -1.5 (+145) at San Jose Sharks
The Wild are a fine play on the moneyline at -175, but I don’t like giving out picks with too much juice. This is a good situation to utilize a puck line play.
The Wild have been one of the best teams in hockey since the start of November. They’re 21-4-3 with a goal differential of 94-57 since November 1. Of those 21 wins, 13 were by at least two goals. That includes five of their last six victories, and seven of their last nine.
The Sharks are also a team that tends to lose by margin. They’re a respectable 6-6-0 in their last 12, but all six of those losses were by at least two goals, including four by at least three.
San Jose barely escaped Anaheim with a win despite getting outshot 42-13 in the game. The Wild got a 5-2 win in Vegas on Monday night and should get another win by margin here.
Detroit Red Wings (-130) vs. Winnipeg Jets
Two teams heading in opposite directions meet up in Detroit on Wednesday evening. The Red Wings have gone 10-3-1 in December, while the Jets are 2-7-4 this month and 3-11-4 since November 21.
The Jets have been one of the worst offensive teams in the league this season with the fourth-lowest expected goals per 60 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick, and they’re allowing the seventh-most expected goals against per 60 as well.
Detroit also allows a high amount of xGA/60, but its in the top ten of xGF/60 to counteract that, which results in a middle of the pack xGF% while the Jets are in the bottom five.
The Red Wings are 13-7-1 at home while the Jets are 7-10-2 on the road. Detroit is the play tonight, and the Wings should be bigger favorites.
