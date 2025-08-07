Lucky Vault to host trading card event

Collectibles On SI

Collectors should mark their calendars for Aug 9th.

After the National, some collectors may be suffering from some fatigue, or empty wallets. Collectors however should be aware of an event that Lucky Vault, an LCS based in California. Lucky Vault is an CCG seller, and specializes in Pokemon cards. In the past, they have also held trade nights and competitions to further their interaction with the hobby community.

On Aug 9th, Lucky Vault is partnering with eBay Live to hold a special event as part of "eBay Live on Tour" which started back in June. Lucky Vault is currently advertising their event as two separate live streams, one of which will be taking place at 1 PM on Aug 9th, and the other at 6 PM. The live streams can be found here: eBay Live

The event looks to be centered around what Lucky Vault specializes in, which is singles, slabs, and sealed product. Collectors who are interested in Pokemon should take an interest in this, whether they are looking for a particular card to build a set, or looking for a box to chase after a rare card. Based on prior shows that they have held, this event will certainly be an engaging one with the community, and deals could very well be up for grabs.

For anyone interested in any other remaining announced stops on the eBay Live Tour, here is it's remaining schedule:

Aug 19-23rd: Oklahoma City, OK: ANA World's Fair of Money

Sept 27th: Hamilton Square, NJ: Trade Night at TNT North Jersey

Oct 9-12th: New York, NY: New York Comic Con

Nov 15th: Las Vegas, NV: Hobby Block Party at Legacy Sports Shop

