Freddie Freeman World Series MVP. Is He a Future Hall of Famer? The impact On His Topps RC.
When you think about the baseball Hall of Fame, you typically think about greatness. When you ask a friend who is the greatest of all time names like Ruth, Bonds, Mays would come to mind. Typically, when you think of the greatest first baseman, you think of big, powerful, hit the ball a mile type of players. Guys like Lou Gehrig, Frank Thomas, Albert Pujols, Jimmie Foxx.
The Hall of Fame is a museum of the greatest players to ever play. I have always thought, in baseball especially, you need to be an elite player for at least a decade of your career. There are magic numbers like 3,000 hits, 500 plus homeruns, 300 wins and so on, to help you gauge a career.
Every once in a while, logic gets thrown out the window, and that’s where Freddie Freeman enters.
Freddie Freeman has never led the league in homeruns. He has never led the league in batting average. He has never led the league in RBI’s. His only MVP season came in 2020 when the league was only able to play 60 out of the 162 regular season games.
However, when you look at his stat sheet, you see one thing…consistency. And two things that stats won’t show that Freeman spews of…being a winner, and a leader.
While Freeman hasn’t led the league in those major categories listed above, he is one of the most consistent players this generation has seen. His 162-game average is incredible. He averages 27 home runs, 103 runs, 98 RBIs, and a .300 batting average. He does all of this, while playing a gold glove caliber first base year in and year out. There is no wonder this man is an 8 time All-Star, 3x silver slugger, 1x MVP.
Then recently he puts himself on top of Mount Everest in the 2024 World Series. Basically, putting his team on his back, with his throbbing ankle…he goes out and hits 4 home runs in the first 4 games. His winning attitude, and being the leader that he is, helped his team win the World Series, his second. There was no choice but to give this man the well-deserved WS MVP.
And being 35 years old, looks like there still a lot in the tank.
It looks like people are starting to see his value. Back in mid-August, even right before playoff started, you can get your hands on a 2011 Topps Freddie Freeman (#145) PSA 10 for around $70-75 per Ebay sold. Currently since the winning the World Series, the majority of his card sold, have been Buy It Now, and selling for almost 3x at $185-200+. There are a couple of his cards at auction ending soon…and are already north of $145.
If you are in need of his card, I personally would wait for the hype to die down, and with that his prices should drop too.
However, seeing how stacked the Dodgers and the willingness that owner has to spend in free agency, I would not be surprised to see the Dodgers back in the World Series next year, and years to come.
With that said, don’t sleep on Freeman. Once the hype of this week is over, and things die down, I don’t know how much lower Freeman’s cards will go.
Oh, and in case you were wondering where I stand, Freddie Freeman, is a first ballot Hall of Famer!