From Cleveland to Contender? What a Myles Garrett Trade Means for Collectors

As an avid football card and memorabilia collector, few things make the market move quite like the potential for a blockbuster trade. On Monday, Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL by requesting a trade request via social media.
While the Browns have publicly denied any intent to move their franchise edge rusher, history tells us that when a player of Garrett’s caliber wants out, teams listen. If a deal materializes, the implications on his rookie cards could be significant.
At 29 years old, Garrett remains one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. His 14 sacks and 28 quarterback hits this past season reaffirm his elite status. Teams desperate for a pass-rushing force could offer a king’s ransom, with a return including but not limited to multiple first-round picks and/or several emerging prospects. That kind of return would be tough for Cleveland to ignore, especially if they believe they can retool their roster for long-term success.
However, for collectors, a trade isn’t just about the on-field impact, it’s about what it means for Garrett’s legacy and the value of some his most coveted rookie cards.
In the short term, a trade could cause Garrett’s key rookie cards, such as his 2017 Panini Prizm Silver, 2017 Panini Contenders Rookie Card, and 2017 National Treasures Rookie Card, to see a spike in value. Speculation of such a blockbuster trade always fuels market activity, and a trade to a major market team or a major city like the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets or even the Kansas City Chiefs could ignite a surge in his overall demand.
Collectors and investors often bet on increased exposure and championship potential to drive prices upward, and all four of those teams possess the upward trajectory to make a run in 2025.
If Garrett lands on a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the narrative surrounding his career could shift dramatically. A deep playoff run, or better yet, a Super Bowl win, would cement his legacy and likely push his rookie card prices to fresh new heights.
While short-term speculation will create a buying frenzy, the long-term impact on Garrett’s cards hinges on his performance post-trade. If he continues to dominate and adds a championship or even earns Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award to his resume, his market could resemble that of other legendary defensive players such as Von Miller, Aaron Donald, or even Lawrence Taylor.
On the flip side, a decline in production or struggles with a new system could cool the market. A player’s best years often define their long-term value, and while Garrett’s peak has been dominant, collectors should consider whether his next chapter will either enhance or diminish his ongoing legacy as one the league’s top pass rushers.
For collectors, Myles Garrett’s potential trade presents an intriguing opportunity. If you believe he’s headed to a contender and will elevate his career, now may be the time to invest. But if you’re skeptical about a trade’s impact on his career trajectory, it might be wise to hold and observe how this all plays out. Either way, Garrett remains a generational talent whose memorabilia will continue to be a cornerstone of defensive player collections for years to come.