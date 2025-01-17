First Look: Topps Chrome Football Makes Its Long Awaited Return
As a longtime Topps Chrome collector and a football fanatic, the return of Topps Chrome Football is nothing short of awesome. For years, Topps Chrome has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and an unparalleled shine that makes every card feel like its very own treasure.
Now that it’s officially back, and collectors throughout the hobby world are already buzzing about the possibilities, especially with this year’s crop of exciting rookie quarterbacks, including such names as Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix.
These young QBs remind me of the legends I grew up admiring, such as Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and Peyton Manning. Like Montana, Jayden Daniels has a dual-threat capability that makes him electric to watch. Drake Maye, with his pinpoint accuracy and poise under pressure, evokes memories of Marino’s passing brilliance. And Bo Nix, with his gunslinger mentality and knack for big plays, channels the excitement of Peyton Manning brought to the field. Each of these rookies carries the potential to shape the future of the NFL, and collectors are taking notice.
One reason collectors are flocking to these rookie QBs is the sheer talent and hype surrounding them. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and these players have already demonstrated their star potential at the collegiate level. Jayden Daniels has wowed fans with his mobility and leadership at LSU, while Drake Maye and Bo Nix have delivered highlight-reel performances week after week. For collectors, these traits make their rookie cards a must-have.
One of the things that's stood out to me when Topps made the announcement was the sharp nature of the cards featured in this year's set and some samples include the Drake May Red Wave Autograph (which could be as low numbered as /5) and the Caleb Williams Future Stars Base Auto which is highlighted by its sharp, bursting colors and low numbered variations (the image provided by Topps shows the insert autograph numbered 18/25, which also reflects Williams' jersey number).
Another reason is the re-emergence of Topps Chrome Football itself. The brand has always been a staple in the hobby, offering a perfect mix of artistry, technology, and rarity. The iconic refractors, autographs, and parallels are what set Topps Chrome apart, and with the NFL’s newest stars featured, the demand is already skyrocketing. There’s an element of nostalga as many collectors remember chasing cards of legends like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in some of Topps Chrome’s earlier days.
Looking ahead, the value of these rookie cards will likely hinge on their on-field performances. If Daniels, Maye, Nix, or even Caleb Williams emerge as Pro Bowlers or lead their teams on deep playoff runs, their cards could see a significant uptick in value. Additionally, the scarcity of low-numbered parallels and refractors will always drive demand among serious collectors. For those willing to take a chance, investing in these cards now could pay off handsomely in the future.
For me, the return of Topps Chrome Football isn’t just about chasing value; it’s about celebrating the game and the players who make it special. The thrill of pulling a refractor of an emerging star is unmatched, and with this year’s rookie class, the possibilities are endless.
Welcome back, Topps Chrome Football. We’ve missed you.