Golden Retriever Gets Allen & Ginter Card of Award Winning Grandpa
The modern Topps Allen & Ginter product has always been known for its lovable quirkiness, combining a pre-war baseball styled card design with a set full of everything from athletes and actors to aromatherapy and anteaters.
For nearly two decades, the modern issue has paid homage to the origins of the brand. Its prewar, old timey essence has been captured perfectly each and every year with a current events twist sprinkled in each box.
For the first time in the popular product's history, Topps has included a full insert set honoring the most prestigious canine competition in the world, the Westminster Dog Show. Allen & Ginter's Stars of the Show is a 40-card set that shines the spotlight on a number of the most accomplished dogs in the contest.
The 2024 version of the wildly popular Ginter product hit shelves recently, with the number of impressive and interesting hits from around the country already being showcased and shared on social media.
State College, Pennsylvania is a beautiful small college city tucked between the mountains of Central PA, known for Penn State University's elite academics and athletics, Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lion and...Golden Retrievers?
News surfaced of one of the most heartwarming and lovable pulls from the new A&G product when State College area Golden Retriever Fonzie got his paws on a card of his grandfather Daniel, featured in the new Topps product.
Daniel is kind of a big dog, best known for his win in the Sporting Group at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The gorgeous golden made news and captured the hearts of the dog show world when, in 2020, he became the Golden Retriever closest to ever winning the prestigious Best in Show crown.
No matter how many one of one autographs, dinosaur relics, or locks of unicorn hair are pulled, we most likely won't find a cuter card combo or a better story than the improbable one offered up by these two good boys.