Here's How You Could Be Featured On A Hockey Card
Upper Deck has announced the fifth edition of its “My MVP” contest after a record-breaking number of entrants last year -- with the winner getting their own trading card.
How it works is contestants can nominate themselves -- now through Dec. 2 -- as the most dedicated fan on the contest's entry page.
Fans will be asked to describe why they are the MVP of their favorite hockey team. You must be 18 or older and live in the U.S. or Canada to apply.
“Each year of the NHL “My MVP” Program Contest brings light to new fans, their passion, connection to the game of hockey and new stories highlighting their commitment to their teams. We are fortunate for the opportunity to connect with them and share their spirit,” said Paul Nguyen, who served as Upper Deck's Senior Manager. "We're proud to build a contest that invigorates fans, connects hockey communities, and unites people by their passion for the sport."
Once the entry period ends on Dec. 2, the first round will begin as fans vote for a single nominee for each of the NHL's 32 team. Those with the highest votes from each team will move on to the second round, where voting will once again be used to determine the “Ultimate MVP," the title Upper Deck will bestow to the winner of the contest.
The winner, which will be announced on Jan. 10, will receive two playoff tickets, a $500 travel voucher, one-night paid lodging and their face on an official trading card that will be placed in a 2025-26 Upper Deck product.
Upper Deck, which has been working with the league and the NHLPA since the 1990-91 season, hold the exclusive license to produce NHL cards.