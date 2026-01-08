Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Ducks-Hurricanes, Oilers-Jets, Islanders-Predators)
The NHL is back in the swing of things with a big 13-game slate on Thursday night.
I’m looking at a high-scoring game in Carolina, a Canadian clash, and a road underdog for my picks tonight.
Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 8.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-115)
- Edmonton Oilers (-115) at Winnipeg Jets
- New York Islanders (+100) at Nashville Predators
Anaheim Ducks vs. Carolina Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-115)
It’s rare that you see a total higher than 6.5 in the NHL, but I’m surprised that this isn’t up to a flat seven. The Ducks and Hurricanes have both played tons of high-scoring games this season.
Anaheim is coming off a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. That was the Ducks’ seventh-straight loss, allowing four goals or more in the last six. All of those six games went over the total, as did 14 of their last 17 and 18 of their previous 22 games dating back to November 22.
This is past a trend for the Ducks. It’s a playstyle.
The Hurricanes have been playing some over games recently as well, including a 6-3 victory over the Stars on Tuesday night. They’ve gone over the total in three of their last four games, including a rare 7.5 total, and seven of their last 10.
Betting Ducks overs has become a must, and Carolina is playing open hockey recently as well.
Edmonton Oilers (-115) at Winnipeg Jets
The Jets had the most points in the regular season last year, but now they find themselves in the basement. They’ve gone 15-21-5 through half the season for 35 points with a -12 goal differential. Winnipeg did earn a point last time out, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Golden Knights. That was the Jets’ 10th straight loss, and they’re just 3-14-5 since November 21.
The Oilers have gone through their struggles as well, but nothing as bad as the Jets. Connor McDavid is too good to let that happen – or happen again. Edmonton bounced back last time out with a 6-2 win over the Predators following two blowout losses to the Bruins and Flyers.
This is a situation where I’d sprinkle the Oilers -1.5 (+185) as well. They tend to win big, and the Jets can lose big.
New York Islanders (+100) at Nashville Predators
The Islanders hit the road after a successful three-game homestand. It started with a blowout loss to Utah, but they then beat the Maple Leafs in overtime, and throttled the rival Devils 9-0 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin returned from injury and stopped all 44 shots he faced in the victory.
Going on the road hasn’t been too much of a struggle for the Isles this season. They’re over .500 away from home, going 10-7-2 on the road as opposed to 14-8-2.
Sorokin being back is key, though, and so is the situation the Predators are in.
Nashville is back home with just one day off following its blowout loss in Edmonton. The Preds were on the road since the holiday break, and the first game back home after any trip is tough, but especially so when it's across time zones with just one day off.
The Islanders are a slightly better team overall this season, and Nashville’s travel situation outweighs the Preds’ home-ice advantage. They’re just 10-9-2 at home as opposed to 9-10-2 on the road, after all.
