Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Nikolaj Ehlers, Trevor Zegras, Connor McDavid)
We have a big 12-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are fading Nikolaj Ehlers while backing Trevor Zegras and Connor McDavid.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 8.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nikolaj Ehlers UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Ducks
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-160) vs. Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+115) at Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-140) vs. Ducks
Nikolaj Ehlers ended up being one of the best free agents in a shallow class last summer, and the Hurricanes certainly didn’t sign him for his volume shooting. The winger has just 102 shots on goal in 43 games this season, and he's been especially stingy with getting pucks on net over the past few weeks.
Ehlers has reached three shots on goal in a game just once since December 13, a 13-game span. That one game came earlier this week in New Jersey, and he got some help from Devils defenseman Luke Hughes playing the puck in front of his own net.
The winger shot a ton to start the season, but he hasn't seen nearly as much volume over the past few months. After racking up 48 shots in his first 16 games -- an average of three per game --, he has 54 SOG in his last 27 games -- two per game on average. He's only had 3+ SOG in six of those 27 games since November 14.
Anaheim tends to allow a lot of shots on goal, and the Hurricanes will shoot from anywhere, but I’ll fade Ehlers at -140 (58.33% implied probability) given his season rate of 67% of games under 2.5 SOG.
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-160) vs. Maple Leafs
Trevor Zegras picked up two goals against his former team on Tuesday night as the Flyers downed the Ducks 5-2 in Philadelphia.
That continued a great season for Zegras, who now has 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in as many games. Zegras has been particularly effective on home ice, posting 24 points in 21 games as opposed to 17 points in 20 road contests.
This is the Leafs' second trip to Philadelphia this season, and Zegras had an assist in the 5-2 loss back in October.
Even if the Flyers can't take care of business as home favorites, I'm backing Zegras to get a point until his line is closer to the -200 that it should be at. He has points in 29 of 41 games (70.73%), after all.
Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+115) at Jets
I don’t typically like to bet an anytime goalscorer at such short odds, but there are few players as good as Connor McDavid is, especially right now.
The Oilers superstar is on another level right now. He has an insane 39 points during his 16-game point streak. That's 17 goals and 22 assists, and he's coming off a hat trick against the Predators on Tuesday night.
McDavid has scored in two straight, three of five, seven of 10, and 10 of 16 games during his point streak. He shouldn't be plus odds to score against the Jets, who are currently the worst team in the league.
