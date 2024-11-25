Holiday Gift Guide: 5 Card Sets To Buy In December
With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the start of the holiday shopping season is upon us once again.
Whether you like to pack into stores on Black Friday or pull out your keyboard looking for Cyber Monday deals, there are a few sports card sets that are coming out next month in time for the Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa shopping season.
Here are five sets that are coming out over the next four weeks:
2024 Panini Prizm NASCAR Racing (Dec. 4)
Panini's annual Prizm NASCAR Racing set marks one of the cornerstones of the sport’s card season. Loaded with veterans and rookies, this set also has inserts and dual autograph cards (three autos in all per box) that will make any racing fan yearn to rip a box for $140.
2024 Panini Monopoly Prizm WNBA (Dec. 6)
Combining trading cards with the famed board game, this is a set that gives collectors the chance to chase colorful cards of Caitlin Clark and other rookies. At $50 a box, it makes for a great gift or something collectors will want to rip themselves. Each box features six packs with four cards in each pack -- with a chance to pull a Caitlin Clark rookie card.
2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions (Dec. 11)
Out earlier than usual, this is a set that usually hits shelves in the spring. This year, Topps UEFA Club Competitions, which sells for $130 a box, is out before Christmas to the delight of soccer fans. It's also a great chance to speculate on rookies as well as collect veterans and insert cards. There are also on-card autos in this set that makes it a must-rip for collectors.
2024-25 Panini NBA Hoops (Dec. 17)
There's also another set for basketball collectors this holiday season -- but a much higher price point at $150 for a hobby box. Panini NBA Hoops is back just as the season is heating up and something to rip as you watch those Christmas Day games. With its classic-looking base cards, this set is also known for its hobby-only parallels: Artist Proof Black, Dragon Year and Premium Prizms Gold Vinyl, which add a chrome level to the cards.
2024 Bowman’s Best Baseball (Dec. 27)
Not a bad box to buy if a collector is willing to wait until Christmas is over. Only the best make the cut in this year’s Bowman’s Best release, spotlighting the game’s top performers from this past season.
The set includes a 100-card base set featuring both stars and rookies. A hobby box goes for $210. Boxes on the Topps website are sold out, but available at other card retailers.