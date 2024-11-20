Collectibles On SI

How To Pull A 1/1 MLB Debut Patch From 2024 Topps Update

Everyone has been searching for the Paul Skenes Debut patch but one of the other biggest players in the product has been pulled.

Adam Palmer

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) wears an MLB Debut patch on his jersey in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) wears an MLB Debut patch on his jersey in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With nearly 20 million views across various posts, there's a good chance you've heard about the Pirates’ offer for the Paul Skenes one-of-one patch card from this year's Topps Update. As of now, it's unclear whether this card will be a redemption or pulled directly from a pack. Redemptions are most likely found in hobby boxes and jumbo hobby boxes, while some cards are inserted directly into packs.

The second most significant player from this year’s Topps Chrome Update, Elly De La Cruz, has already had his one-of-one patch card pulled directly from a pack.

Cruz did make his debut in 2023 but because his first game was after the cut off made by Topps he is a rookie in 2024 products. His other Topps chrome rookie cards can be found in the first Topps Chrome release but every rookie's debut patch can be found in Topps chrome update.

Technically, these patches are easier to find in the Breaker’s Delight configuration of this product, where one patch card appears on average in 1 out of every 45 cases. In comparison, for regular hobby boxes, the odds are 1 in 195 cases. While Breaker’s Delight offers better odds per case, the total number of cards per case in hobby boxes balances the overall chances.

A hobby box contains 4 cards per pack and 24 packs per box, for a total of 96 cards per hobby box. With 6 boxes per case, that’s 576 cards per case. On the other hand, Breaker’s Delight contains 12 cards per pack but only 1 pack per box. With 10 boxes per case, that totals 120 cards per case.

Breaking down the numbers further: dividing the odds of 1 in 195 cases (Hobby) by the odds of 1 in 45 cases (Breaker’s Delight) gives you approximately 4.31. Similarly, if you compare the number of cards—576 cards per Hobby case to 120 cards per Breaker’s Delight case—the ratio is 4.8.

Although the odds per case are better for Breaker’s Delight, on a per-card basis, your chances of pulling one of these patch cards are roughly the same. In Hobby and Jumbo boxes, these cards are typically redemptions, but in Breaker’s Delight, the actual cards—like this Elly De La Cruz patch—are inserted directly.

Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

