How To Pull A 1/1 MLB Debut Patch From 2024 Topps Update
With nearly 20 million views across various posts, there's a good chance you've heard about the Pirates’ offer for the Paul Skenes one-of-one patch card from this year's Topps Update. As of now, it's unclear whether this card will be a redemption or pulled directly from a pack. Redemptions are most likely found in hobby boxes and jumbo hobby boxes, while some cards are inserted directly into packs.
The second most significant player from this year’s Topps Chrome Update, Elly De La Cruz, has already had his one-of-one patch card pulled directly from a pack.
Cruz did make his debut in 2023 but because his first game was after the cut off made by Topps he is a rookie in 2024 products. His other Topps chrome rookie cards can be found in the first Topps Chrome release but every rookie's debut patch can be found in Topps chrome update.
Technically, these patches are easier to find in the Breaker’s Delight configuration of this product, where one patch card appears on average in 1 out of every 45 cases. In comparison, for regular hobby boxes, the odds are 1 in 195 cases. While Breaker’s Delight offers better odds per case, the total number of cards per case in hobby boxes balances the overall chances.
A hobby box contains 4 cards per pack and 24 packs per box, for a total of 96 cards per hobby box. With 6 boxes per case, that’s 576 cards per case. On the other hand, Breaker’s Delight contains 12 cards per pack but only 1 pack per box. With 10 boxes per case, that totals 120 cards per case.
Breaking down the numbers further: dividing the odds of 1 in 195 cases (Hobby) by the odds of 1 in 45 cases (Breaker’s Delight) gives you approximately 4.31. Similarly, if you compare the number of cards—576 cards per Hobby case to 120 cards per Breaker’s Delight case—the ratio is 4.8.
Although the odds per case are better for Breaker’s Delight, on a per-card basis, your chances of pulling one of these patch cards are roughly the same. In Hobby and Jumbo boxes, these cards are typically redemptions, but in Breaker’s Delight, the actual cards—like this Elly De La Cruz patch—are inserted directly.