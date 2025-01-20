Jalen Carter Dominates on the Field: Does He Have Any Cool Cards?
When in comes to football card collecting, members of the D-line don’t usually get much love. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers are more likely to make hobby headlines than a defensive Tackle. Well, after Jalen Carter filled the box score with sacks, tackles for loss, and a key forced fumble vs the Rams in the Divisional Round playoff win, that may change.
The second year Eagle and former Georgia Bulldog has some great football cards to collect.
1. 2023 Panini Phoenix - Rising Rookie Material Signature /99
Jalen Carter’s autograph ranges from a full “J Carter” to a simple “JC”. The JC edition is what we get on this rookie auto relic from 2023 Panini Phoenix. What I like about this one is that the relic is from some gloves which is a bit different from the normal single color jersey swatch we usually get. This card typically sells for $40-$50.
2. 2023 Panini Prizm #381 Green Parallel
If you are just looking for more of a standard rookie card, his 2023 Panini Prizm green parallel is one of my favorites. Card aesthetics are becoming a bigger and bigger consideration for me as I build my collection, and the color matched border of the green parallel is far superior to the standard silver border in my opinion. You should be able to pick one up for just a couple dollars.
3. 2022 Bowman University Chrome Lava Refractor #37 /100
If you are Georgia Bulldogs fan, you may prefer to find a card that pictures him in his Georgia uniform. 2022 Bowman University Chrome was one of the first products he made an appearance in, and there are a ton of different parallel options to choose from. From base cards to extremely rare 1/1 cards he has a variety of standard cards and autographs to choose from in this product. I think the Lava Refractor serial numbered out of 100 is a great option.
Carter has only been in the NFL for two seasons, but between his college and pro career there are a ton of great options to choose from. An eBay search of “Jalen Carter football card” shows over 17,000 listings, and COMC.com has about 500 unique cards listed. Whether you like base cards, parallels, autographs, relics, pro uniforms or college photos there are a ton of great cards to explore!