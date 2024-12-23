January Transfer Window Names to Watch
We're midway through the 2024-25 domestic league season and that means the winter transfer window is set to open from January 1st - February 3rd, 2025. Here are a few names I am keeping my eye toward their markets as they could be primed for an increase in price if their moves do go through.
There are a pair of Bayern Munich midfielders who may both depart during the next months if rumors prove to be true. Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. The latter is more likely to move given his age (29) and his status as a free agent this upcoming summer. FC Barcelona are believed to be very interested as well as Manchester City, who could use all the help they can get right now. His cards are very cheap but a move to one of those power clubs could certainly put him in on the center stage.
As for Musiala, the move is far less likely given his contract doesn't expire until 2026 and he's expressed interest in staying, but with Premier League power Liverpool sniffing around, anything is possible. Over the past 3 months, Musiala's 2020-21 Topps Chrome UCL Sapphire PSA 10 has seen an uptick of nearly 60% which isn't shocking given he has 9 goals & 3 assists in 13 Bundesliga matches this season. Like his teammate, a move to a more visable club this winter could see his market rise like fellow rookie class member Jude Bellingham when he was signed with Real Madrid.
Speaking of Liverpool, they have the sights set on striker Viktor Gyökeres during this window regardless of their ability to land Musiala. The Swedish national has 18 goals in 15 appearances in league play and 5 goals in 6 contests in thew Champions League. The 26-year-old is a rookie in 2023-24 products with limited products so could be a target to see an increase especially with a move to the Reds come January.