Lamine Yamal Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal has emerged over the past year as one of the world's best players. He's also fast become a favorite for collectors looking for his rookie card.
Yamal's rookie cards appear in at least seven sets, both in prodcuts made by Topps and Panini, and sales of his cards have seen steady growth in recent months.
Just 17, Yamal has seen his popularity rise -- along with his card values -- after helping Spain win the European Championship last summer. Yamal cards are popular both in Europe, where the hobby is growing, and the United States.
While Yamal's numbered cards and autographs have sold for large sums, the base version of some of his rookie cards remain affordable in raw version.
Here are three Yamal rookie cards that can be had for $5 or less.
Yamal's 2023 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions cards in its base version is a cheap option at just $5.
For those who prefer Panini soccer cards, then Yamal's 2023 Donruss "Rated Rookie" is both a popular and iconic option. In its base version, the card sells for $5, sometimes even less.
Finally, if Topps Now cards are your thing, there's one of Yamal from the 2024 Euros that many collectors want. Yamal's card featuring him with the European Championship trophy denoting him as the youngest player to ever win the trophy.
Yamal turned 17 on the eve of the Euro final and the Barcelona striker celebrated by assisting on the first goal to help his nation beat England 2-1 as Spain won the Euros for a record-breaking fourth time.
The Topps Now card -- with the "National Debut" logo -- sells for about $5 on the secondary market just six months after Spain's epic title win.