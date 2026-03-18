Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Seven Goal Blitz Sends Barca to Quarterfinals

After a thrilling, back-and-fourth first half, Barcelona ran riot and bulldozed Newcastle United 7–2 to book their place in the Champions League quarterfinals with an 8–3 aggregate win.

A five-goal first half saw finishes from Raphinha and Marc Bernal get cancelled out by an Anthony Elanga brace. Deep into stoppage time, Lamine Yamal put the hosts in front from the spot just before the break, and the visitors crumbled thereafter.

Barcelona proceeded to demolish an uncompetitive Newcastle in the second half. Fermín López added a fourth before Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to put the game completely out of hand. Raphinha then completed his brace to put the finishing touches on a magical Camp Nou night.

Hansi Flick’s men weren’t perfect; however, that second half performance explains exactly why, despite their glaring defensive weaknesses, they’ll be a fearsome foe the rest of the way and can’t be discarded as one of the contenders to win the Champions League.

Villain Turned Hero

Lamine Yamal had a night to remember in more ways than one. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

What a rollercoaster night it was for Yamal, who in his first Champions League knockout stage game at the Camp Nou, had his fingerprints all over proceedings, for better and worse.

A majestic first touch and half-turn near the halfway line spun Malick Thiaw to the ground, and Yamal was off to the races before sliding a pass between defenders that ended up with Raphinha finding the bottom corner for Barça’s first.

But Yamal’s night would then nosedive, as an inexcusable back-heel just outside Barcelona’s penalty area fell to the path of Lewis Hall, who drove forward to start the action of Newcastle’s second equalizer.

Needing to make amends, Yamal charged the box and a rebound fell perfectly into his path inside the six-yard box for a dream opportunity to restore Barça’s lead. The teenager then had one of the most egregious misses of his career, sending his tap-in over the crossbar with a shockingly poor finish.

Seated for Champions League greatness. pic.twitter.com/Ha1rX6gLOg — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 18, 2026

Then came redemption, as only minutes later, the unfazed playmaker played a beautiful trivela pass for Lopéz, which eventually turned into a penalty deep into stoppage time of the opening half. Under immense pressure to deliver, Yamal did just that, tucking the penalty to put the Catalans ahead for the third time just before the break, a lead they would not squander again.

Yamal became the youngest player ever to reach 10 goals in the Champions League and would go on to collect an assist as Barcelona ran Newcastle off the pitch in the second half. Still, in the opening 45 minutes, the best and worst of the teenager were on full display. Fortunately for Barça, the superstar redeemed himself in the face of adversity.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Robert Lewandowski (middle) had another memorable European night. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—6.0: Perhaps could’ve done better to stop Elanga’s first but it’s too much to ask for any goalkeeper to constantly have to prevail in one-on-one situations. Raised the alarms as he was forced to exit the contest with an injury.

RB: Eric García—6.1: Gave himself up with an unnecessary slide tackle that allowed Lewis Hall to tee up Elanga for Newcastle’s equalizer and then had to be substituted 22 minutes into the contest as he was clearly not fit enough to play.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—6.5: Often caught in no man’s land running back towards his own goal marking nothing but air. Arrived late to a couple of actions leading to his booking, though, he still managed a few critical interventions.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.3: A nice assist for Barça’s second but he failed to inspire any confidence in defense, constantly running back against his own goal in a state of emergency.

LB: João Cancelo—6.7: Caught ball-watching in Elanga’s second in one of those errors that have earned the Portuguese a reputation as an unreliable defender.

DM: Pedri—6.8: Overwhelmed by the strength and relentless pressing of Newcastle’s midfield, he was never allowed time or space to operate comfortably and assert his usual control of the game in possession. Improved in the second half.

DM: Marc Bernal—7.5: Started sluggishly—especially with his back towards goal—but settled and once again proved to be a weapon on set-pieces, scoring his fifth goal in Barça’s last six home games.

RW: Lamine Yamal—8.4: A night of contrasts for the star teenager, who had an egregious miss and Newcastle’s second came curtesy of a careless turnover. Still, he moments of magic that directly led to goals and dispatched a high-pressure penalty for Barça’s third.

AM: Fermín López—8.4: Constantly created turnovers in advantageous positions and often found the space between the lines to start menacing actions. A bright performance from the youngster on the biggest stage.

LW: Raphinha—9.7: What a night for the Brazilian who’s back to his devastating best. A brace and a pair of assists make Raphinha the undisputed man of the match.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—9.1: Uncompetitive for the most part in the first half but then turned back the clock in the second half, bagging a brace in the space of five minutes.

SUB: Ronald Araújo (22’ for E. García)—7.3: Many Barcelona fans were surely nervous when Araújo was forced to enter the contest on a big European night. Still, he was solid throughout

SUB: Dani Olmo (66’ for López)—6.4: Was rarely involved throughout his cameo.

SUB: Xavi Espart (66’ for Cancelo)—6.5: Stout defensively and didn’t misplace a single pass in another good cameo from the recent debutant.

SUB: Ferran Torres (66’ for Lewandowski)—6.1: Couldn’t capitalize on the only chance he had to join the goalscoring party.

SUB: Wojciech Szczęsny (82’ for J. García)—N/A

Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Álvaro Cortés, Gavi, Tommy Marqués, Roony Bardghji, Marc Casadó, Marcus Rashford.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Fermín López (left) is having a breakout Champions League campaign. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Raphinha came into the game with just a goal and no assists to his name in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian built on his hat-trick at the weekend and was the best player on the pitch, collecting a pair of goals and assists while also winning a penalty. The 2024–25 version of Raphinha returned in what’s sensational news for Barça’s silverware hopes.

came into the game with just a goal and no assists to his name in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian built on his hat-trick at the weekend and was the best player on the pitch, collecting a pair of goals and assists while also winning a penalty. The 2024–25 version of Raphinha returned in what’s sensational news for Barça’s silverware hopes. During a frenetic first half with the pressure at its highest, Fermín López dominated. The attacking midfielder once again showed his quality with a pair of goal contributions to raise his tally in Europe this season to 10. His meteoric development and rise in production can’t go under the radar.

dominated. The attacking midfielder once again showed his quality with a pair of goal contributions to raise his tally in Europe this season to 10. His meteoric development and rise in production can’t go under the radar. He wasn’t spectacular by any means, but Ronald Araújo didn’t put a foot wrong all night and tied the bow on a strong performance throughout the tie that will do wonders to his previously shattered confidence. With defensive injuries continuing to mount, it critical for Barcelona that the Uruguayan is capable of stepping-up and delivering in the climax of the term.

The Numbers That Explain Barcelona’s Ruthless Attacking Onslaught

Barcelona’s front line ate tonight. pic.twitter.com/8CnAimSIQJ — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 18, 2026

Barcelona created a staggering 10 big chances on the night and scored three or more goals for an eighth straight home game , once again showcasing how devastating they’ve become under Flick

and , once again showcasing how devastating they’ve become under Flick Newcastle conceded seven goals for the first time since Dec. 2012 , a stretch that spanned 610 matches .

, a stretch that spanned . Flick’s men still managed to outperform their immense 4.29 xG on the night. In the second half alone, they registered 2.44 xG compared to Newcastle’s 0.10.

Statistic Barcelona Newcastle United Possession 63% 37% Expected Goals (xG) 4.29 1.52 Total Shots 18 8 Shots on Target 13 5 Big Chances 10 2 Passing Accuracy 87% 84% Fouls Committed 9 13 Corners 6 2

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