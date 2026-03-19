Four Takeaways From Barcelona’s Magical Champions League Night Against Newcastle

In the first Champions League knockout stage match played with fans in attendance at the Camp Nou since 2019, Barcelona destroyed Newcastle United 7–2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

It was a far-from-perfect Barcelona first half, yet a thrilling, back-and-forth opening 45 minutes saw the hosts go into the tunnel with a 3–2 lead, as goals from Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal overcame Anthony Elanga’s brace.

Everything changed after the break, and by the time the 61st minute came around, the tie was decided emphatically. Fermín López gave Barça daylight before Robert Lewandowski opened the brace club that Raphinha would later join when he scored the seventh.

The seven goal blitz reaffirmed Barcelona’s status as arguably the most potent attack in Europe, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement that will be necessary to progress past Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Here are four takeaways from Barcelona’s resounding 7–2 win against Newcastle United in the Champions League round of 16.

Hansi Flick Ball at Its Finest

Hansi Flick (middle) was absolutely delighted with his side at the final whistle. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona’s four-goal second half was the perfect encapsulation of what Flick’s system and overall managerial philosophy looks like when performed to perfection.

The first order of business was slowing the game down to prevent the basketball game that transpired during the first half. Once that mission was accomplished, Barcelona baited Newcastle’s man-marking pressing and ran riot with the perfect mix of direct passing combinations and third-man runs. Lopez’s goal to make it 4–2 is the definition of this coming to fruition, as Flick’s men exploited every bit of space Newcastle afforded them with their defenders often caught between assignments.

When Lewandowski made it six, it was Yamal who baited Dan Burn to jump, and after getting away from him with a nice bit of skill, the veteran Pole exploited the space that the towering defender left behind him to go through on goal.

Barcelona aggressively pressed Newcastle high up the pitch, accumulating players inside the Magpies’ halfway line looking to create turnovers—a trademark of Flick’s style. Finally, the Catalans forced Callum Ramsey into a mistake in the build up, as Raphinha intercepted the ball one-on-one against Ramsdale to tuck in the seventh.

In a little over 15 minutes to start the second half, Barcelona scored four to turn a previously nervous affair into an absolute massacre, giving a masterclass of what Flick ball looks like when employed flawlessly.

Barcelona’s Attackers Silence Doubters

Raphinha (left) and Robert Lewandowski both scored braces. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphinha and Lewandowski entered the night with three goals and no assists between them in the Champions League this season. But by the end of it, the pair each bagged a brace, plus the Brazilian added two assists and created a penalty.

After having one of the greatest individual Champions League seasons ever in 2024–25, Raphinha had failed to come anywhere close to that level in Europe this season. That all changed against Newcastle as the Brazilian revitalized after a hat-trick at the weekend, was unplayable on Wednesday and was directly involved in five of the seven Barça goals.

Age has started to catch up with the legendary Pole this season, who’s failed to live-up to his prolific 40–goal season last term and has looked uncompetitive in games at times. But starting his third straight game, Lewandowski was at his vintage best. He scored his 29th career Champions League brace—the oldest player to bag a brace in the tournament—and set the competition record as he’s now scored against 41 different teams.

On a night were Lamine Yamal had ups and downs, the other two heads of Barcelona’s prolific three-headed attacking dragon emphatically quieted the noise surrounding their previously subpar European seasons.

Defensive Issues Resurface

João Cancelo’s defensive deficiencies were exploited. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The second half performance and final scoreline are nothing short of sensational for Barcelona, but their first time defensive showing was anything but. Once again, the now infamous Blaugrana high-line was there for the taking and Newcastle pounced.

Both of Elanga’s goals were caused by soft defending from the Catalans. The first one started with Eric García giving himself up with an unnecessary and unsuccessful slide challenge that allowed Lewis Hall to dart down the wing before he slid a ball to Elanga through on goal.

Yamal may have started the action of Newcastle’s second with a careless giveaway, but João Cancelo is equally at fault for getting caught ball-watching instead of staying tight on Elanga, allowing him to get in behind to tap-in his brace.

Newcastle likely could’ve had more in the first half, had they been more accurate with the final pass or simply more clinical in front of goal. As has happened on many occasions this term, Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín desperately running back towards their own goal in a state of emergency was an image that repeated itself far too many times.

As lethal as Barcelona’s attack is, their defense is just as easily exploited. Outscoring opponents is Barcelona’s main avenue to success, but that was their downfall in the 7–6 aggregate defeat against Inter in last seasons semifinals. Barça are yet to keep a clean sheet in 10 Champions League games this season, and their defensive woes are the reason why many believe they can’t be seriously considered among the favorites to win the title.

International Break Can’t Come Soon Enough

Joan García (second from left to right) had to exit the match with an injury. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

The aforementioned defensive issues are only worsened by Barcelona’s injury crisis, one that only intensified on Wednesday night. Both Eric and Joan García had to be substituted with injuries from the second leg.

The pair joins Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen in the treatment room. Barcelona are now out of alternatives in defense, with Ronald Araújo now thrown back into the mix and 18–year-old Xavi Espart playing significant minutes since making his professional debut only three games ago in the first leg.

Flick and Co. will be holding their breath and hoping for good news as the pair of Garcías undergo testing to determine the extent of their injuries. Barcelona—who have looked increasingly tired in recent week—are in desperate need of the March international break to arrive.

De Jong and the pair of starting fullbacks should be back soon after the break, giving Flick some much needed reinforcements for the climax of the season after having to field a makeshift defense and midfield for the better part of the last month.

Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday is the only commitment left for the Catalans before the break and it will take a monumental effort from an injury–ridden and heavily taxed side to get a positive result that helps them keep up the pace of their La Liga title defense.

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