Larry David 2025 Topps Series 1 Card Sells For $10K

When it comes to baseball cards, Topps is undeniably the biggest name in the game, and the 2025 Series 1 Baseball set is living up to that reputation. This release is packed with so many chase cards that collectors are buzzing, especially over the inclusion of autographed cards from non-MLB personalities.
The checklist features a star-studded lineup, including former NFL standout Jason Kelce, rising NFL star C.J. Stroud, WNBA phenom JuJu Watkins, and social media sensation Nick Cassano (aka Coach Al). But one name stands out above the rest, a legend in his own right and a comedic icon, none other than Mr. Larry David.
While it’s not uncommon for Topps to include celebrities and athletes from other sports in their products, the addition of Larry David has added an entirely new level of curiosity and excitement.
Known for creating the television classic Seinfeld and starring in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, David’s dry wit and cultural influence have made him an entertainment legend. Now, his rare autograph cards are among the most coveted across the entire 2025 Series 1 set.
In fact, Larry David just made history in the hobby, setting the record for the most expensive card from 2025 Series 1 Baseball. His 1/1 autograph Superfractor recently sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $10,100.03. While that number might seem oddly specific, it feels fitting for someone known for his meticulous attention to detail and his on-screen neuroses.
The sale of this card proves that pop culture and sports card collecting are bringing new fans into the hobby and making high-profile celebrity cards more desirable than ever.
As a result of the $10K sale of his 1/1 autograph, collectors are now on the hunt for any of David’s remaining limited-edition low numbered autographs, hoping that they too will be able to sell such cards at a premium. As more 2025 Series 1 packs get ripped and fresh cards hit the marketplace, one thing is crystal clear, Larry David’s unexpected presence has turned this set into an instant classic.
So whether you're a hardcore collector or just a Curb Your Enthusiasm superfan, pulling his autograph might just be the highlight of your year!