Bowman Draft 2025 Baseball is just days away. The last major release of prospect-centered products for 2025, Bowman Draft is usually one of the most popular products of the year. Now that the checklist and the release are set, breakers have started posting Pick Your Team (PYT) prices. With that in mind I’ll be taking a look at a few of the teams that are good values with potential long-term upside. Also, because Eli Willits is the top player to chase, it causes extreme prices for The Washington Nationals. This eliminates the "value" proposition compared to these other teams.

Kansas City Royals

Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond were drafted by the Royals in te first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. Both will make their Topps debut in Bowman Draft 2025 | MLB.com

In an effort to encourage teams to call up their best prospects and avoid service time manipulation, the MLB instituted the Prospect Promotion Incentive. The incentive gave teams extra picks at the end of the first round if players promoted before the season won certain post season awards. This past offseason thanks to the promotion and stellar play of Bobby Witt Jr, The Royals were the beneficiary of the prospect promotion incentive program and grabbed a pick at the end of the first round where they drafted Josh Hammond.

Thankfully for collectors, Hammond along with their other first round pick (chosen at 21) Sean Gamble will both be in Bowman Draft. Both players have solid upside and are projected to be above average offensive players with strong defensive profiles if everything breaks right. From a team break perspective, the Royals are being valued in the $110-130 dollar range. That represents a great value for a team that has two first round picks

Detroit Tigers

Malachi Witherspoon, and by extension the Detroit Tigers, made a little bit of history when he was selected in the second round. His twin brother Kyson was selected 15th overall by the Red Sox. This was the first time in over thirty years that identical twins were drafted in the same year. Like his twin brother, Malachi will be making his debut in Bowman Draft 2025. Also included on the Tigers checklist is their first round pick shortstop Jordan Yost. Yost was considered one of the best pure pre hitters in the draft. However, currently Yost projects to have below average power. However, if Yost does develop power, his stock would rise considerably both for Tigers fans and collectors.

In terms of team breaks, the Tigers are also checking in at the $120-135 range which makes sense. Having a pitcher and shortstop with low present day power does create short term risk for collectors, however, the upside of both players could have collectors looking back at the Tigers as one of the bargains of Bowman Draft 2025

Chicago Cubs

I already discussed Ethan Conrad in a previous article as one of the better if not underrated prospects to keep in mind in my player preview so I won’t repeat myself too much. Currently the price range for the Cubs in breaks has been around $120-140 range, a touch above the previous two teams but not by much. I suspect that collectors and breakers are taking Conrad’s injury into account when pricing the Cubs. Keep in mind the Cubs also have a nice secondary chase in outfielder and second round pick Kane Kepley.

Bowman Draft 2025 featuring first and second overall picks Eli Willits and Kade Anderson. | Topps.com

