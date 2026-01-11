Caleb Williams Rookie Card Prices Surge After Miracle Comeback Against Packers

After a record seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a new nickname, Iceman. The moniker is a reference to the ice water flowing through the signal caller's veins as he remains impossibly cool under pressure, leading his once hapless squad to victory after improbable victory. Until recently, however, Iceman could have just as soon applied to the ice cold market for the young quarterback's football cards, which had barely moved since his anemic 5-14 start.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Just how insane was the Bears comeback against the Pack? For one thing, the team's 25 fourth quarter points were more than Fernando Mendoza and Indiana scored in any quarter against Oregon in Friday's shellacking of the Ducks. For another, the Bears NEVER beat the Packers. Heading into Saturday night's action, the last time a Bears quarterback logged two wins against Green Bay you were chasing Todd Van Poppel cards and Nolan Ryan autos from packs of Upper Deck.

in baseball, we call this a wheeeeeeeee! pic.twitter.com/qK1urhEmPS — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) January 11, 2026

With miracle comebacks more or less Caleb's calling card these days, it would make sense that his card prices are responding in kind. In fact, it would seem utterly obvious that his rookie card today would be selling for more than it was following Chicago's 52-21 drubbing at the hands of the Lions in week two. Nineteen games into the young quarterback's career, even with a new head coach, the former number one draft pick appeared to be a bust. Today, he may be the game's most exciting player. Ever.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hugs Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure enough, the numbers finally "Bear" this out. Just after the Bears hit rock bottom against Jared Goff and the Lions, sports card price tracking site Card Ladder had Caleb's 2024 Panini Rated Rookie card at $35 in PSA 10. Then Caleb and his Bears won ten of their next twelve games, with Williams a cross between Joe Montana and Harry Houdini, and that same card barely nudged, its Card Ladder value coming in at $39. That Caleb's card prices remained flat throughout the Bears resurgence was the lead story on Collectibles on SI back on December 16.

2024 Panini Donruss Rated Rookie Caleb Williams PSA 10 with Card Ladder Value of $75 | CardLadder.com

Of course that was then. This is now. Today Card Ladder pegs that same Rated Rookie as a $75 card. In other words, the price has just about doubled in under a month. Still, that's not to say collectors completely missed their chance to buy low. Surprisingly, there are still a handful of "Buy It Now" listings on eBay for under $70 including one for only $50. (Good chance the seller is a Packers fan!)

The fan on the right may just have a $50 Caleb Williams card to sell you! | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending what Caleb Williams does from here should have everything to do with where Caleb's card goes next. That's hardly a controversial statement. That's more or less how the Hobby works, plain and simple. That said, at least in the case of Caleb, that's exactly how the Hobby didn't seem to work for much of the 2025 season. It was as if some glitch in the Hobby matrix had Williams rookie cards impossibly behind the rest of the market with no hope of ever finding their way out. And then collectors blinked and looked up at the scoreboard, and what do you know. The Iceman found his way back on top.