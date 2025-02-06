Leaf Unleashes the First-Ever Officially Licensed Power Slap Trading Cards!
Trading card manufacturer Leaf is making history with the launch of the first-ever officially licensed Power Slap trading cards, which hit shelves on January 24th. This groundbreaking release is an adrenaline-fueled addition to the sports card collecting world, bringing fans closer to the hardest-hitting slap fighters.
Each 2025 Leaf Metal Power Slap Box is packed with four Base/Parallel cards and four Autographs, delivering value and excitement. But here’s the real knockout punch, every single autograph is limited to just 49 copies or fewer! Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the game, this release offers a rare chance to own some of the most exclusive Power Slap memorabilia available.
This debut edition boasts an electrifying autograph checklist featuring top-tier Power Slap fighters, including fan favorites like "Da Crazy Hawaiian" Koa Viernes and the explosive "12 Gauge" Paige VanZant! But that’s not all, Power Slap founder Dana White is also part of the lineup, making these cards a must-have for and UFC, MMA and/or combat sports collector.
Leaf, known thoughout the hobby community for delivering eye-catching designs and innovative insert sets, certainly doesn't dissapoint with the release of the 2025 Leaf Metal Power Slap set which features such subsets as Die-Cut Autographs, Face Off Dual Autographs, and Hand Signed Autographs, just to name a few of the premium chase cards collectors are looking to get thier hands on.
For just $84.99 per box, collectors can dive into the action and start ripping into these high-powered packs today. Boxes are available exclusively through Leaf’s website, so act fast before they’re all gone!
Whether you’re a die-hard Power Slap fan or a collector looking for the next big hobby trend, the 2025 Leaf Metal Power Slap release is an absolute game-changer and as the kids these days love to say, "It Slaps!".