The Diamond's Final Round - Dustin Poirier's Most Iconic Cards
As the lights go down Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make his final walk to the octagon not only as a fighter, but as a legend. “The Diamond” has been forged by blood, sweat, and tears, and has put together one of the most incredible mixed martial arts careers in the history of the sport. While fans have celebrated his accomplishments in the cage the sports card industry has continuously celebrated him as a hobby favorite as well.
RELATED: Topuria Takes the Throne with Record-Setting UFC Card Sale
Poirier has an overall professional record of 30-9, dating back to his UFC debut in 2011. He has become a pioneer in the fighting industry and is the only person to ever knock out Conor McGregor and was arguably the closest to ever handing Khabib Nurmagomedov a defeat. Saturday night at UFC 318, Poirier will take on Max Holloway in their trilogy fight for the BMF title. Poirier has won both of the two prior fights, in 2012 and 2019, and is looking to go out on top, retiring a champion, and boosting his card prices through retirement.
Fighting for over 14 years has resulted in a die-hard fanbase and a portion of the hobby who has been in his corner, collecting his cards since the beginning. Although he has hundreds of cards to pick from, some iconic pieces stand out and can be highlighted during his retirement week.
2011 Topps Finest Rookie Autograph (1st Auto)
While this card is iconic for obvious reasons, UFC collectors value this card as a piece of history. With this being his first autographed UFC card, collectors and investors can see the story of Poirier from the time of him signing this card up until now. In addition, PSA 10s are harder to find because of the centering issues that these cards had, the 14 year time period between then and now, and the improbable success that Poirier showed as a young fighter. Because of this, this card has a 14.5% increase in raw value ($40) and last sold for $274, while a PSA 10 last sold for $850.
2021 Prizm Gold /10
2021 was the first year that Prizm came out with UFC cards and consequently the first time Poirier was seen in this iconic set. Although it’s not his rookie year, many fighters see a bump in prices because of the launch of the set in the UFC and the collectability and desire to own Prizm cards. This card last sold raw back in 2021 for $489 and the last PSA 10 was auctioned by Fanatics Collect for $1,620.
2021 Prizm Color Blast (SSP)
Sticking with the inauguration year of UFC Prizm, we dive into a fan favorite with the super-short-printed Color Blast. Poirier’s has likewise seen strong demand and last sold in raw form in 2024 for $502, while a PSA 10 sold for $650 in the same year.
RELATED: The Mount Rushmore of UFC Cards
Parallel to the rest of the sports card industry, many legends who are still active in their sport may not receive the greatest love in their markets. Many collectors and investors may be bullish on a young and rising prospect who can quadruple their profits and make them money. While the same may be said for Poirier, the UFC hobby has still continuously collected and loved his cards. As he steps into the octagon one final time, the market may see a price jump if he retires with a belt around his waist. No matter the outcome, as Dustin Poirier places his gloves in the center of the octagon, UFC hobbyists will remember how bright he shined during his illustrious career.