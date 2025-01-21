Collectibles On SI

Mark McGwire and Son Mason Team Up for First Dual Autograph Card

Tony Reid

Long, lanky, and bullishly strong, the Oakland A's Mark McGwire burst onto the Major League Baseball scene in his rookie season of 1987 by crushing a then rookie record 49 home runs.

Mark McGwire
Sep 7, 1998; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Mark McGwire on the field during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK / VJ Lovero-Imagn Images

Over the course of his 16-year big league career, "Big Mac" became one of the most prolific home run hitters the game has ever seen.

McGwire was a 12-time All Star, a two-time World Series champion, three-time Silver Slugger and five-time MLB home run leader.

Sosa McGwire
Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire during a 1998 press conference. Xxx C03g1focus09 38p4 5 X 30 Lines S Mo / MICHAEL MADRID via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In 1998, after the game was still reeling from the 1994-95 Major League Baseball strike, he, along with Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa all but saved baseball chasing the single-season home run record set by Roger Maris back in 1961.

Mark McGwire
Sep 7, 1998; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Mark McGwire hits his 61st home run of the season during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. With that home run, McGwire tied the record for the most home runs in a single season. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK / VJ Lovero-Imagn Images

Aided by performance enhancing substances, both McGwire and Sosa passed Maris, and "Big Mac" finished the season with a then record 70 home runs.

During his magical home run race, McGwire was often greeted by his young son Matt as he crossed home plate, who endeared himself to baseball fans worldwide.

Mason McGwire, Mark's other son, finds his power on the mound, not at the plate, with a fastball in the mid 90s, and a nasty split finger change. With a powerful arsenal of pitches, Mason was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

1985 Topps Mark McGwire RC
We all know Mark's classic rookie card is found in the 1985 Topps set, appearing fresh-faced in his 1984 Olympic Team uniform.

Mason McGwire
Mason started seeing some of his first big cards appear in 2024 Bowman Chrome with his 1st Bowman, 1st Bowman Chrome and 1st Bowman autographs.

McGwire
In a recent break by Best Card Breaks, a special McGwire family card surfaced. The team pulled a McGwire father/son dual auto out of the Bowman's Best Family Tree insert set.

A great story and great novelty card at this time, if Mason's career pans out anywhere near the level and significance of his father's, this could be a landmark early card for the young pitcher. Regardless, it's still an incredibly cool card of a young prospect and his legendary dad. 

