Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Hall of Fame Lineup of the 1992-93 Beam Team
If ever there was an insert set that would scream my childhood, the 1992-93 Beam Team set from Stadium Club is surely right up there.
Back in 1992, Stadium club decided to enter the world of basketball and took it by storm. They introduced the only insert in Series 2 hobby boxes, and only included 1 Beam Team per box on average (1:36 packs).
These cards were spectacular, with their laser boarder design, and incredible action shots of the 21 star players. What is more incredible, is that 15 out the 21 players in this set…are now in the Basketball Hall of Fame. You have players Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Charles Barkley just to name a few.
Even the non-hall of famers were all-stars, a few being Shawn Kemp, Kevin Johnson, and Glen Rice.
However, this set is known for 2 cards in particular, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.
The Jordan card drives this set. His card brings this set in full circle, with his signature dunk front and center. With being the greatest basketball player ever and being the first basketball insert set of Stadium Club, this card was sought after then, and is still now.
A PSA 10 version of this card is not cheap. With only 108 PSA 10’s registered in the PSA database, it doesn’t come up too often. The last two PSA 10s can be a large down payment on a car, fetching around $6000. You can see some history here on sellthepeak.com. A PSA 9 can be had for around $600-700, which is still a lot, but more reasonable.
Shaquille O’ Neal, the #1 draft pick for the Orlando Magic, came into the league like a freight train. He rolled over everyone on his way to averaging 23.4 PPG, and winning the Rookie of the Year. To this day, people consider him to be a top 3 center of all time.
With only 127 PSA 10’s in existence, his rookie card sells for a pretty penny as well. Per Ebay sold, the last 3 have averaged about $3500. If you are patient, you can find his PSA 9 RC for about $350-400.
This set can be expensive, but if you the time, and have a good eye, picking them up raw could be a great alternative. Get the cards you want or need, then send them into the grading company of choice. Again, incredible way to collect a ton of hall of famers in one set.