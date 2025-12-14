Yaz error cards carry on a tradition spanning generations

As far as Hall of Fame surnames go, Yastrzemski is undoubtedly among the toughest to spell. That's not to say it's the only legendary last name to be misspelled on a card. Heck, even the Georgia Peach had his name goofed up by the American Caramel Company in 1922. Similar cardboard crimes have also occurred with Hall of Famers Jim Kaat, Alan Trammell, Ross Youngs, and Arky Vaughan, to name just a handful.

1922 American Caramel Ty Cobb UER | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Still, where Yastrzemski tops all comers is in just how many ways the last name has been misspelled on cards. When the cards of Carl's grandson, Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, are added to the mix the total only goes higher. (Fun trivia: Mike learned to spell his last name by singing its letters to the tune of the Mickey Mouse Club theme song: Y-A-S...T-R-Z...E-M-S-K-I!)

2020 Topps Throwback Thursday | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

For any Yaz fans looking to collect the "Reading Rainbow" of different spellings, here is a quick guide.

2022 Topps Mike Yastrzemski with botched name | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Yastrzemski (correct spelling): multiple cards, beginning with 1960 Topps

Yastrazemski (extra letter): 1947-66 Exhibits postcard (Carl)

Yastremski (missing letter): 1962-65 Jay Publishing Red Sox Picture Packs (Carl)

Yastrzemksi (reversed letters): 2022 Topps (Mike)

Yastzresmki (even more reversed letters): 2024 and 2025 Topps Archives (Carl)

At the moment, the Yaz "Reading Rainbow" stands at five different spellings. However, there are likely more to be added in the coming years. Advanced mathematics dictates that there are 19,958,400 different ways to arrange the letters in Yastrzemski, so that still leaves an awful lot of possibilities. If Topps really wanted to have fun with collectors, the company might consider intentional parallels corresponding to all 19+ million rearrangements. Just imagine the fun at card shops everywhere: "Shoot, I really wanted a TRY SKI MAZES and all I got was A ZESTY SMIRK!"

