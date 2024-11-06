Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: The Impact on Their Legacy and The Hobby
On Friday, November 15th, the world is going to get one of the most anticipated boxing events. Mike Tyson will be squaring off against Jake Paul, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington ,TX. It is expected that over 80,000 fans will be attending, while potentially millions streaming on Netflix.
Mike Tyson is a former heavyweight champion, and most consider one of the greatest boxers to ever put on a pair of gloves. Tyson has a professional record of 50 wins (44 wins coming as a knockout), and only 6 losses, which landed him in the Boxing Hall of Fame.
Mike Tyson autographed Everlast gloves typically sell on ebay for between $100-120 with the proper COA’s. They go for more on other trusted sites like shoprsa.com and Sportsmemorabilia.com
Tyson also has a bunch of cards signed with Leaf, and Pro Set which can be had for usually $80 and up on Ebay (based on sold history).
Jake Paul is one of the biggest YouTubers, and social media influencers. Paul began fighting as a professional boxer in 2020, and has amassed a record of 10-1. While the opponents are not on the level of Tyson, competing on this level is nothing short of an amazing accomplishment.
Paul is in a couple of different years of Leaf, and sold items have ranged from $35-80 (non-graded). Depending on the type of card you are looking for from him, a deal can be had right now.
My prediction:
At 58 years old, some wonder what is left in the tank of Tyson, and if he stay on his feet against someone over 30 years younger. One thing I can tell you, “Iron” Mike Tyson isn’t doing this for the publicity. He is not going into that ring, to dance around, and put on a show. The man who is the underdog in this match is going into this fight to put Jake Paul on his backside...and win.
What Jake Paul has done in a short amount of time, is incredible. And if he continues down this path, maybe one day he can truly put to test what he has trained for many years to do. But this exhibition match….is just to remind the world who Mike Tyson is.
And with that, if you were ever looking to get Tyson or Paul memorabilia or cards on the cheap, now might be the time.