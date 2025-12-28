Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator Card heading to Goldin Auction in 2026

I wrote an article about the Pikachu Illustrator card. The question posed in the article was "Will more of these cards show up on the secondary market?" Now, we have our answer. Logan Paul has agreed to put his Japanese Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 up for auction. Add one more!

Related Article: Pokémon Charizard 1st Edition Sells for New All Time High

This Pokémon card is widely considered the most iconic of all Pokémon cards. And being that this card is the only PSA 10 out of the estimated 39 in existence, it is by far the most valuable Pokémon card in existence.

Investing in Collectibles?

Logan Paul's copy of this card is unique, graded PSA 10; it is the only publicly known copy in gem mint condition. This card last changed hands in 2021 for 5,275,000 dollars; Guinness World Records recognized the sale as the most expensive Pokémon card sale ever.

Pokemon + Paul + Goldin = $$$

With this now card heading to auction at Goldin, the Pokémon market will witness a sale of a caliber rarely seen live in public, one that provides clear value for an ultra-high-end Pokémon card. Cards of this magnitude seldom appear in public auctions, often leaving collectors with limited visibility into actual market value at the very top end of the Pokémon market.

Related Article: New Mega Charizard X EX Illustration Rare has Pokémon Fans Going Wild!

Individual Pokémon collectors hold differing opinions on celebrity ownership and how that visibility draws attention to certain cards. Paul famously wore the card around his neck as part of his entrance attire at WrestleMania 38. By displaying it publicly, he created an aura and sense of allure that boosted the card's profile, making it even more popular than before he purchased it. In doing so, he has helped push Pokémon cards into the mainstream as a viable investment option for younger generations.

How much will this card Sell for?

As January approaches and the auction draws near, the biggest question is whether a new record will be set. Will the card disappear into a private collection? Will a new high-profile buyer emerge? Will this sale encourage other high-end Pokémon cards to surface publicly?

No matter how this auction concludes, it represents a defining moment for the ultra-high-end Pokémon investment market. The final sale price won't merely signal a new high point for Pokémon cards; it will help establish how the market values its most iconic individual card moving forward.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: