Moe Berg: The Spy Who Played Baseball
Moe Berg wasn’t a baseball star, but his life was far more interesting than almost any other player. He was born in 1902 in New York City, he excelled academically, graduating from Princeton and attending Columbia Law School. After that he made his major league debut at 21 years old. It was clear he loved baseball but never gave up using his intellect.
Berg made his debut in 1923, played 15 seasons in the majors, catching for teams like the Brooklyn Robins, White Sox, and Red Sox. He was known more for his defense and intelligence than his stats, finishing with a .243 career batting average.
It was during World War II that Berg became a spy for the OSS, the forerunner of the CIA. His biggest mission involved attending a lecture by German physicist Werner Heisenberg to determine if the Nazis were close to developing an atomic bomb. It's amazing that this man played 15 years in the major leagues!
Berg cards are comparatively scarce for their value. At the time of production, fans did not know his full story and didn't save his cards like they might for a star player. Now collectors are drawn to his story (which has been made into a book and movie) and the prices on his cards are strong. The following 3 cards are from his playing career:
- 1933 Goudey (#158) – His most well-known card from the legendary Goudey set.
- 1939 Play Ball (#110) – A black-and-white classic from his final playing years.
- 1929 Kashin Publications – A rare early card featuring Berg.
While most catchers from his era are forgotten, Berg’s legacy as both a ballplayer and a spy makes him one of baseball’s most unique figures.