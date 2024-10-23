Collectibles On SI

Most Expensive Sports Cards For Players In This Year's Dodgers vs Yankees World Series

We have sen tons of million dollar sports cards sales of the past few years, more than we had ever seen in the history of sports cards. The amount of players with million dollar sales as grown exponentially but there is one player who is not on that list.

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Mets in game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs to advance to the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the New York Mets in game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs to advance to the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The World Series is here, and Topps released a graphic featuring some of the notable players' most expensive sports cards.

Surprisingly, despite all the hype surrounding Ohtani in the industry, he doesn’t have a sale over $400,000. At this point, the number of million-dollar and even half-million-dollar sales is hard to count, but the player who has been the face of the sport for a few years does not have one of those sales.

Here are some other notable names and their card prices from players participating in this year’s World Series, as reported by Topps:

    Jasson Dominguez: $474,000
    Aaron Judge: $324,000
    Juan Soto: $300,000
    Anthony Volpe: $150,000
    Mookie Betts: $123,000

The list is very Yankee-heavy at the top, with Dominguez’s 1/1 Bowman Superfractor Autograph being his most expensive card. A PSA 10 of one of Volpe’s red Bowman Chrome autographs, numbered to 5, sold for $150,000.

There is some controversy surrounding Juan Soto’s 1/1 Bowman Superfractor Autograph. The card had the autograph altered and regraded, but it's rumored that PSA bought the card back, and it is unfortunately no longer in circulation.

Earlier this year, Fanatics partnered with Sotheby’s in their first auction and sold several of the top cards in the industry. That auction included the card Topps used in their graphic, the 2018 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor Rookie Autograph.

However, there may be an error in the number Topps reported. According to eBay and CardLadder, a 2018 Topps Definitive Gold Framed Shohei Ohtani Rookie Auto BGS 9.5 #'d 13/30 sold on October 15th for $350,000.

Topps Dynasty Autograph
2018 Topps Definitive Gold Framed Shohei Ohtani Rookie Auto BGS 9.5 #'d 13of 30 / Image courtesy of ebay.com
Cardladder Ohtani Data
Shohei Ohtani's most expensive cards sales. / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

Link to page with data

eBay is not always the most reliable source for sales data, as there are few restrictions preventing cards from being bid up with fake bids. Additionally, it is sometimes unclear whether these cards were actually paid for. However, CardLadder would likely not have listed the sale if there was evidence of such an issue.

