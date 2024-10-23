Most Expensive Sports Cards For Players In This Year's Dodgers vs Yankees World Series
The World Series is here, and Topps released a graphic featuring some of the notable players' most expensive sports cards.
Surprisingly, despite all the hype surrounding Ohtani in the industry, he doesn’t have a sale over $400,000. At this point, the number of million-dollar and even half-million-dollar sales is hard to count, but the player who has been the face of the sport for a few years does not have one of those sales.
Here are some other notable names and their card prices from players participating in this year’s World Series, as reported by Topps:
Jasson Dominguez: $474,000
Aaron Judge: $324,000
Juan Soto: $300,000
Anthony Volpe: $150,000
Mookie Betts: $123,000
The list is very Yankee-heavy at the top, with Dominguez’s 1/1 Bowman Superfractor Autograph being his most expensive card. A PSA 10 of one of Volpe’s red Bowman Chrome autographs, numbered to 5, sold for $150,000.
There is some controversy surrounding Juan Soto’s 1/1 Bowman Superfractor Autograph. The card had the autograph altered and regraded, but it's rumored that PSA bought the card back, and it is unfortunately no longer in circulation.
Earlier this year, Fanatics partnered with Sotheby’s in their first auction and sold several of the top cards in the industry. That auction included the card Topps used in their graphic, the 2018 Topps Chrome Sapphire Superfractor Rookie Autograph.
However, there may be an error in the number Topps reported. According to eBay and CardLadder, a 2018 Topps Definitive Gold Framed Shohei Ohtani Rookie Auto BGS 9.5 #'d 13/30 sold on October 15th for $350,000.
eBay is not always the most reliable source for sales data, as there are few restrictions preventing cards from being bid up with fake bids. Additionally, it is sometimes unclear whether these cards were actually paid for. However, CardLadder would likely not have listed the sale if there was evidence of such an issue.