NL MVP Odds, Prediction: Shohei Ohtani Overwhelming Favorite Over Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr.

Shohei Ohtani has won three straight MVP awards, including two in the NL, since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. He’s once again the favorite to win the 2026 NL MVP award, but could voter fatigue come into play?

Ohtani will join Team Japan, which is behind Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic odds, and although he’s not pitching there, he is expected to take the mound during the MLB season.

The NL MVP is still Ohtani’s to lose, with his odds even shorter than Aaron Judge’s AL MVP odds, but there is still room for an upset in a long 162-game season.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL MVP Odds ahead of the MLB season starting on March 25.

2026 NL MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani: -125

Juan Soto: +750

Ronald Acuna Jr.: +1200

Fernando Tatis Jr.: +1600

Alex Bregman: +19000

Elly De La Cruz: +2200

Bryce Harper: +2200

Kyle Tucker: +3000

Ketel Marte: +3000

Kyle Schwarber: +3000

Paul Skenes: +3500

Rafael Devers: +4000

Pete Crow-Armstrong: +4000

Mookie Betts: +4500

Manny Machado: +4500

Jackson Chourio: +5000

Ohtani may have won the NL MVP last year on his batting alone, as he did outperform Schwarber in every category besides home runs and RBI, but his pitching acumen makes it simply unfair. It’s wild to see someone at -125 to win MVP before the season, but Ohtani truly is a unicorn.

However, there is really no value in betting on Ohtani at this point. He could suddenly have a down year, and, unfortunately, injuries are always possible. There is really no point to tie up your money for the whole season on one player at -125, at least in my opinion.

But finding someone else worth betting on is tough as well.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the first name that jumps out to me. He’s dealt with injuries the last two years, putting up 21 home runs and 42 RBI while batting .290 in 95 games last season.

However, he won the NL MVP in 2023, his last full season, but that was also the last season before Ohtani switched allegiances in Los Angeles. Still, he might be worth a look at 12/1, or just someone to keep an eye on during the season.

If I’m going to be betting on a longshot in the NL MVP market, it might need to be a longshot. Jackson Chourio at 50/1 is interesting. He’s in his third season in the majors at just 23 years old. If he breaks out and the Brewers win the NL Central again? Maybe he gets some votes.

Unfortunately, handicapping this market is tough due to Ohtani’s massive presence at the top. It really is his award to lose, so perhaps just parlay Ohtani's NL MVP with an AL MVP pick or other season-long markets to improve your odds.

