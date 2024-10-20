I’m often asked how many cards the 3” Vario binders I use hold. It varies by card type, but when it comes to tobacco cards, they hold a lot. Here are my T205, T206, and T207 sets, minus the graded cards. About 930 cards with plenty of room for more. 1,200 comfortably/1,500 tight? pic.twitter.com/t2pFuJf549