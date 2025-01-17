Olivia "Livvy" Dunne - Dominating the Mats, Business, and the Hobby
Livvy Dunne is known as an American gymnast, model, influencer, and a social media juggernaut. Everyone from Sports Illustrated, to Raising Cane want to be part of the brand she has built.
Per the NY Post, she is the highest earning female college athlete, already eclipsing over $9.5 million, at the tender age of 22.
Per Wikipedia, while in college in 2020, she saw an opportunity to gain followers by posting videos of her gymnastic routines on TikTok. In 2021, the NCAA changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Fast forward to today, Livvy Dunne is a brand ambassador and powerhouse with over 13 million followers on her social media platforms.
It also doesn’t hurt dating rookie sensation Paul Skenes.
In 2022 Leaf Pop Century got involved, and Livvy Dunne officially had a rookie card. Her non-auto Leaf RC can range between $20-50, with her autographs getting closer to the $100 mark. Her autographs have a beautiful cursive touch, as you can tell she took her time with all 1,127 cards.
Leaf also brought her back this year, in the exclusive 2024 Leaf Metal Women of Sports. Places like Blowoutcards are currently sold out, as collectors are chasing some of the biggest names in woman sports. Beside Dunne, athletes Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Lisa Leslie, Jennie Finch, and others can be found. You can find boxes on Ebay, selling for around $130-140 a box. Each box gets you 3 base parallels, and 4 parallel autographs (numbered to 5 or less).
Click HERE for Leaf’s sell sheet.
Olivia Dunne, what’s next?