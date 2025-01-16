Penta has made WWE debut and has his first Topps card
Wrestling has always been a sport where competing companies fight for the top spot among fans. For most of modern wrestling history, the top company has been WWE. However, shows like AEW, TNA, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling have grown to take some of that market share.
Recently, we've seen cross-promotion among various brands, including WWE's developmental promotion NXT, Ring of Honor, and TNA. Still, if you ask most wrestling fans, a wrestler's "I made it" moment is typically when they debut in WWE.
That is exactly what happened this past week with the Mexican luchador enmascarado, Pénta. Netflix is now the new home of Monday Night Raw, and on the second-ever episode, a wrestler named Pénta made his highly anticipated debut.
Pénta has been a name the company has pursued for many years. Over the past five years, he has made a name for himself in AEW and Ring of Honor. His first sports cards can be found in these promotions. In 2018, he was featured in the Ring of Honor All In set alongside other big names like Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Cody Rhodes.
In 2021, he was included in the Upper Deck AEW All Elite Wrestling set. AEW was founded in 2019, and this set, released two years later, marked the company's trading card debut in partnership with Upper Deck.
Earlier this year, Topps and WWE announced a long-term partnership. They have released some monumental cards through their Topps Now set, similar to other big-name cards that offered collectors a chance at a 1-of-1.
This week, following Pénta's debut on Raw, he was included in WWE's Topps Now set, marking his first-ever Topps card.
The first Topps chrome WWE release is set to come out at the end of January. This will be the first Topps WWE set seince 2022 when Panini took over the license which has now expired. Unless there was some quick thinking more than likely Penta wont be in that set and for the time being this will be his only Topps card that you can buy.